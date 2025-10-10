



Welsh section A Heniarth Sh-Boom proved small is sometimes mighty and landed the prestigious 2025 Price Family supreme in-hand championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). The plucky nine-year-old oozed presence, and commanded attention despite being so little in the Andrews Bowen International Arena.

She was shown by Richard Miller, who bred her alongside partner Meirion Davies, handler of her foal, Heniarth Sherry Triffle.

“This is the eleventh time we’ve appeared here with a pony, and we’ve never won it before,” said Richard Miller. “Just being in the final line up is such a thrill. We are really honoured because you have the best animals in the country here of all different types of shapes and sizes, so it’s a personal preference for the judges on the day – even really good ones are down the line. So you know, we are just really proud that it was our turn today.”

Sh-Boom – by Blanche Montana – has something of a unique story. She was sold to fellow breeder Ceri Fell of the Brynseion stud as a foal and was youngstock champion for her at the Royal Welsh in as a three-year-old. Ceri was there ringside to cheer Sh-Boom on.

“When I bought her, I promised that when she had a filly, she could come back. We had our filly, so she went back,” said Ceri.

The win comes 30 years later after registering their prefix, and punctuates a vintage year. As well as her success here, Sh-Boom was crowned Welsh section A champion and then overall Welsh champion at the 2025 Royal Welsh. Joining her in the line-up were section B Heniarth Derring Do and Heniarth Yours Faithfully and their breeders are believed to be the first to breed three contestants in any one season making it a truly unforgettable show for the Carmarthenshire stud.

Runner up in the 2025 Price Family supreme in-hand championship

Among the cheers for the champion, Ian Boylan at first missed being called forwards the reserve with the winner of the exceeding 148cm final. This was Jill Whittaker’s home-bred Dakiora Royale, a three-year-old filly by Kataro.

“This is amazing. I’m just absolutely thrilled for her breeder,” said Ian.

“She came to us as a two-year-old, and we showed her briefly to be champion at the British Show Horse Association championships. And then this year, we only showed her at one show before she qualified for here at Three Counties.”

Ian went on to explain that she’s actually in foal to his homebred former Price contender Alonby Chardonnier, owned by Alison Milford, so their next hope is to deliver a safe foal.

Runner up in the pony division was John Harvey leading his own and Sue Brewis’ Elmswood Star Struck. The three-year-old Nynwoods Wild Johnny Jump Up is bred by John, too, making it all the more special.

Making the long journey from Inverness worthwhile was Hunter MacDonald, 23. Hunter showed his grandfather David Shand’s Achilty Eclipse to second in the horse division. Eclipse is a three-year-old sired by Co Pilot out of Jazz mare Doranna.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: