



Knutsford Monte-Carlo provided handler Thomas Whittaker with a welcome surprise win when the pair landed the HOYS Shire of the Year accolade, supported by the Shire Horse Society, at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Known as Monte at home, the three year-old-filly contended just one qualifier this time, being the final one at Penistone Agricultural show.

“It was never the plan to bring her here this season because we didn’t think she was ready really,” explained Thomas. “We just said we’d enter the last qualifier three weeks ago and she qualified, and now here we are.

Whether it was their plan or not, Monte shone in the arena and lapped up the unique atmosphere.

“She just loves to go,” said Thomas. “She takes a fair bit of holding.”

Monte was bred by Thomas and his father John Whittaker. She is by Fellthorpe Fascinator, and out of St Giles Morgana, who John showed to win HOYS in 2018.

John said: “I thought when I won here seven years ago with her dam, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I never expected we’d do it again with her daughter. It’s super.”

Taking the runner up spot for HOYS Shire of the Year title and blue rosette was Joe Gladden handling Acle Celebration.

“She’s always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” is how Joe summarised her career. Nevertheless, he revealed that the now eight-year-old mare had qualified for HOYS every year since she was a two-year-old.

She’s also bred winners. “Her colt foal won last year at the Shire foal show,” he explained.

The Metheringham Upton Hamlet nine-year-old is out of Acle Annabelle. She was bred by Bryan Banham, and was one of four animals qualified for this prestigious final to bear Bryan’s Acle prefix, a remarkable feat in itself. She was joined by Acle Carousel, Acle Lilibet and Acle Melissa. Notably, each contender is out of a different Acle mare, which is surely a testament to their breeding.

