20 HOYS stars you might have missed but definitely need to check out

With the 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) behind us, it’s time to take a look back at some of the spellbinding combinations who wowed the judges and the crowds at the NEC.

Who is your favourite?

1.Danwood Llewellyn

The home-bred Welsh section C gelding was piloted by Linda Atkinson to give the stud their first HOYS victory. Linda admitted she doesn’t normally ride in the show ring but as her daughter Hannah was riding another pony, she was drafted in to take the ride on this exquisite seven-year-old, who also landed the reserve mountain and moorland (M&M) title.

2. Bart

The non-native horse winner, Bart, gave Cheshire-based school teacher Vicky Smith her second of two wins at this year’s end of season finale. The gelding scored an impressive 50/50 for his ride.

3. Woodview Ianthe

While this was Ianthe’s third HOYS victory in the mini show pony ranks, it was a first for her jockey Maisie Binks.

4. Thistledown Velvet Touch

Last year’s Royal International mini M&M champion went onto stand second to the prolific Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart in the lead rein class before taking reserve in the championship with George Levett.

5. Carmens Novello

After taking the parr-bred pony class on the second day of the show, producer Lucy Glover had no idea that she would ride Charlotte Read’s five-year-old to land the 2018 Pony of the Year title on the final day under the lights of the International Arena. Novello is the first part-bred pony to take the overall accolade.

6. Mexican Summer

The consistent intermediate show hunter gave Miranda Wallace the first of two wins in the intermediate classes. She followed this win with the show riding type championship on the Jayne Ross-produced large Forgeland Hydepark.

7. Gateshead

Oli Hood rode the six-year-old gelding to claim the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse sash for Zoe Turner.

8. Silver Diamond

Magnus Nicholson was called out as cob champion on the Tennant’s six-year-old novice heavyweight.

9. Llanarth Prince Of Wales

The 15-year-old stallion, owned and bred by the Bigley family, stood second in the Cuddy horse class to Gill Day’s three-year-old hunter MHS Morning Master.

10. Stougjeshoeve Escuado

This Welsh section B stallion was second in the pony class to the eventual champion Crafton Blithe Spirit.

11. Bling Cobsby

The lightweight cob gave Vicky Smith another red rosette before taking her to reserve spot in the cob championship.

12. Tinkas Flash

Hannah Sloan and her intermediate working hunter — champion here last term — had to settle for reserve this time.

13. Treganick

A hotly contested middleweight hunter class was led by Claire Oliver and Susan Granger’s upstanding chestnut.

14. Litton Cerise

The 143cm show pony victor was ridden to the reserve champion award by Martha Jobling-Purser.

15. Pendley Muscadel

The small hack and Helen Baker trotted off with the reserve Hack of the Year sash.

16. Greenholme Emblem

Gwen Rae’s Fell pony stallion was victorious in the 133cm M&M working hunter pony final before dazzling under the spotlight to take the section title for his rider/producer Kirsty Aird, who also won the 143cm class on Woodbank Smokey Sam.

17. St Giles Morgana

Owned by JO & WH Whittaker, this six-year-old mare landed the coveted Shire of the Year trophy.

18. Diamonds Are Forever

Oli Hood and the unstoppable large riding horse took yet another championship sash under the NEC spotlight.

19. Horsemans Ace Card

Helen Cowley rode this fabulous gelding for owner Wendy Toomer Harlow to take the heavy horse ridden accolade.

20. Blackhill Imogen

Ruby Ward started an incredible week — which saw her take the 2018 working hunter pony of the year title — with a reserve in the M&M worker championship with this 2018 Hickstead champion.

(Photos by Peter Nixon and 1st Class)