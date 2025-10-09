



Alan Marnie’s six-year-old Highview Overando (Reggie) just gets “better and better”, according to his delighted rider Jayne Ross after they won the Hamilton Tarmac small hunter of the year title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Jayne said the quality gelding has not had many outings but he “took it all in his stride”.

“I think that sometimes, young horses go in there and they have this innocence that allows them to really open up and go, and I think that’s what must have caught the judges’ eyes,” she said. “It’s interesting – he’s coming of age and I’m just so thrilled with him.”

Jayne said Reggie “got a bit worried” when the other horses left him to his moment in the spotlight, but that this was also a trait of Twinshock Warrior, who was so successful for Jayne in the heavyweight ranks.

Alan first spotted Reggie at Dublin Horse Show when he was owned by Debbie Harrod and produced by James Smyth.

“I thought he really had something about him,” said Alan, “so I approached Debbie and it took a bit of persuading but we came to a deal eventually and he came over. He’s really a lovely horse; clean-limbed with a lovely front. And I love a grey, so he is the whole package.”

Matching her Royal International Horse Show placing, standing runner-up, was Morean Hamilton’s Annaghmore Huntress, ridden by her producer, Kirstine Douglas.

Kirstine first spotted the eight-year-old as a foal with breeder Sinead Healion. When she later saw her as a three-year-old, Kirstine decided that she had to have her on the team.

“I said, ‘She’s coming home with me’,” said Kirstine, who also shows her older brother in the weight classes.

Now owned by Morean Hamilton, she’s in her second season.

“She’s not actually done that many shows. In two seasons, she’ll have done 10 shows,” said Kirstine. “She’s a fabulous mare.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now