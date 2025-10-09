



Equestrian influencer Harlow White, 14, was one of the youngest riders in the National Pony Society/Supreme Products mountain & moorland ridden Connemara pony of the year final at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), but age had no barrier to her claiming the top spot and the best gelding award with her mother Chelsea’s King Bunowen Castle Ali (Panda).

Performing flawlessly to a packed crowd, the nine-year-old gelding by Best Shadow Melody sparkled under the lights on the pair’s HOYS debut together.

“After everything that has happened this year, this is just extraordinary,” said an emotional Harlow, who burst into tears upon being announced as the winner to a rapturous applause.

“I have never experienced anything like it. I wouldn’t have wanted to take any other Connemara into the ring; Panda has been an absolute dream,” added Harlow, who fractured her ankle at the beginning of this year which meant she missed the qualifiers earlier in the season. Panda was partnered by Becki Penny to collect the first HOYS ticket in April at the National Pony Society (NPS) Spring Festival.

Harlow’s proud mother Chelsea praised Harlow’s determination.

“Harlow has worked harder than anyone I know and even through the pain and setbacks, she never gave up. Panda didn’t miss a beat and performed like he knew how much it meant to her,” said Chelsea.

Harlow has had Panda at home since April, making the win all the more special.

Harlow and Panda will also be contesting the Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd junior M&M ridden large breeds pony of the year on Friday.

This is a memorable double for Harlow and Panda as the pair also stood M&M junior champions at the Royal International Horse Show in July – also on their debut.

Standing second was the exciting six-year-old stallion Copperbeech Encore, owned by Debbie Todd and ridden by producer Vikki Smith.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: