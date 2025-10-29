



I’ve put together a special gift guide full of Harlow Luna White merch because I know it will be at the top of many a Christmas list this year.

I have been lucky enough to meet Harlow and her ponies multiple times, which helped me carefully select what will be the most sought-after gifts this Christmas. Whether you’re on a budget or splurging on something special, this guide has a gift for every young horse lover and Harlow fan.

Harlow Luna White merch

LeMieux Harlow Pony Print Footsie Socks

Sizes: Mini or junior

Socks are a classic Christmas gift and these socks from LeMieux feature Harlow’s ponies Popcorn, Rolo and Cloudy, with a funky print.

Schleich Horse Club Harlow Luna White x Popcorn Pony

Popcorn is Harlow’s pony and he has been brought to life as an exclusive Schleich figurine. This limited edition collectable is perfect for display, gifting or adding to a cherished collection. Crafted with life-like details, he is the spitting image of Popcorn.

Harlow’s Ponies Yearbook 2026

A fantastic gift for any young equestrian, this hardback is Harlow’s fourth yearbook. It’s packed full of riding and pony care advice, behind-the-scenes insights and lots of never-seen-before pictures. Be quick to order as it usually sells out.

LeMieux Harlow Tiny Beanie Pony

Ponies: Panda, Popcorn, Rolo and Cloudy

These tiny beanie ponies are mini versions of Harlow’s ponies. There are four ponies to choose from – cheeky little Cloudy, pretty palomino Popcorn, gorgeous show pony Rolo and champion all-rounder Panda. They also have rugs (available separately) that you can get to accessorise them, too. These ponies are the perfect size for playing, collecting and having hours of fun with. Which one will you choose?

Charles Owen Harlow MS1 Pro Riding Hat

Sizes: 52 – 62cm

Colours: Navy

Designed exclusively in collaboration with Harlow White, this hat combines triple standard protection with 10 ventilation slots and a removable, washable headband. It comes complete with an exclusive Harlow hat silk.

Tech Stirrups Harlow Children’s Safety Stirrups

Sizes: Child or adult

Colours: Silver or brown

The Harlow collection from Tech Stirrups includes these safety stirrups adorned with Swarovski crystals and inspirational tagline “Follow your dreams”. Also available in adult size.

Harlow White merch for ponies

Premier Performance Popcorn’s Pony Pick n’ Mix

Size: 200g (approx 10 servings)

Show your pony how much you love him with this tasty mix. It’s a 100% natural, fun mix of apple bits, banana chips, beetroot and carrot flakes with dried grass, fruity popcorn and a little splash of vanilla flavour.

LeMieux Harlow Vogue Headcollar & Leadrope

Sizes: Mini, pony, cob or full

This soft headcollar features fleece inserts at the poll strap and nose band that are decorated with Harlow’s name. Each Harlow Vogue headcollar comes with a matching colour-coordinated leadrope, combining all the fun colours in Harlow’s latest collection from LeMieux.

Who is Harlow Luna White?

Harlow is one of the UK’s most exciting young equestrian influencers – she has an ever-growing social media presence across multiple platforms and a thriving riding career. She recently won the 2025 HOYS Connemara pony of the year final on her mum’s horse, Bunowen Castle Ali (Panda).

