



Equestrian influencer Harlow White enjoyed a dream Agria Royal International Horse Show with King Bunowen Castle Ali when taking the Equine Giveaways BSPS Heritage mountain & moorland junior championship.

Known as Panda at home, the nine-year-old by Best Shadow Melody and out of Bunowen Castle Ellie is owned by Harlow’s mum Chelsea White and produced by Sarah Parker. This was the combination’s first time contesting this championship — and they made it one to remember.

“It was just amazing being here with Panda,” said Harlow, 13. “He’s so special and I loved every minute of it.”

The pair qualified by finishing as highest-placed juniors in the Equine Giveaways BSPS Heritage M&M open ridden class, securing their place in this coveted final. Their polished championship performance impressed the judges and sealed the title.

Chelsea White was full of praise for her daughter’s hard work.

“It’s the first time this combination has competed here and it’s been a magical debut,” she said. “Harlow was late to showing, but she’s already achieved so much.”

In addition to this latest championship, Harlow also won the UKPH Antony Evans Insurance young riders M&M large breeds championship on Wednesday and finished second in the intermediates.

In 2023, her first year of showing, she won the first ridden mountain and moorland class and was champion heritage at the Royal International with the Dartmoor Coppinshill Commemoration.

Wazwing Perlina, a grey eight-year-old Section B owned by Chrissy Knipe and Rebecca Abba and ridden by Samatha Taylor, took the reserve.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

Catch up with other news from the Agria Royal International: