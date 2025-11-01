



A charismatic Welsh stallion who leaves a tremendous legacy with global reach has died aged 29.

Welsh mountain Pony enthusiasts have to paid tribute to Heniarth Quip, who passed away at the age of 29 at Élevage Granit in the Loire Valley, France, where he was on lease, on 20 October.

Foaled at the Heniarth Stud in Carmarthenshire, southwest Wales, on 22 May, 1996, Quip was the first progeny of the two-year-old Dukes Hill Magnum, and breeders Richard Miller and Meirion Davies’ first planned offspring of their then world record-priced Welsh section A mare Sunwillow Quest. This meant Quip line-bred to the legendary five-time Royal Welsh champion mare, Coed Coch Siaradus.

“From the moment he was born it was like he had been here before, he took everything in his stride,” said Richard. “He was a great ambassador for the breed who forged so many friendships over the years.”

Quip won the Royal Welsh Show as a yearling; the start of a successful youngstock campaign that gave him wins at the Royal of England, Royal Three Counties and Shropshire and West Midlands among others, though it was with 12-year-old India Latter-Sears he embarked on a career in ridden section A classes.

Always home-produced, he was a National Pony Society Picton final winner – a prestigious series for novice native ponies – before he moved into open ranks. He became a regular contender in the NPS/Baileys ridden mountain & moorland championships at Olympia, gaining best of breed on several occasions. He became ridden Welsh mountain pony of the year at the National Welsh Championships as well as top ridden mountain pony at the Royal Welsh in 2004.

Following his career under saddle, Quip turned his hoof to carriage driving under the guidance of Minta Winn and Nicola Blandin, again taking top Welsh mountain pony honours at the Royal Welsh Show.

But it is as a sire that he will be remembered for generations, having left approximately 180 progeny following stays at notable studs including Cosford, Cwmmeudwy, Rosmarche, Waitwith and Cwmhir as well as a spell at Voermanhof in Belguim and then “semi” retirement at Élevage Granit in France, where his last two foals should be due in 2026. His offspring have reached most parts of the globe, successful in the breeding paddock, though equally successful as performance ponies and genuine children’s friends.

Meirion said: “Big personality, big hair and big swagger for a small pony – that was Quip!”

