



Team Harker enjoyed a spectacular triumph in the British Show Pony Society Children’s riding pony section at Horse of the Year Show. Their own Rotherwood Fantasia and Stanley Grange Crescendo both won their classes before standing 2025 champion show pony and reserve respectively.

Rotherwood Fantasia (Flossy), 13, was steered to the 148cm class and overall spoils by Emma Harker, who is now in her final year in the class, meaning this show is their swansong. Bred by Liz Mansfield-Parnell by Landemann Nighthawk out of Rotherwood Flight Of Fancy, Flossy will now retire to stud herself.

“She was going to retire last year,” explained Emma’s mother, Jenny, who produced her daughters’ ponies for them in their early childhood. “With the riders having an extra year in the class, we decided to bring her back out.”

It was a fortunate decision, as Flossy and Emma have had their best season to date, also winning at the Royal International (RIHS).

“But it’s babies for her now,” said Jenny. “She deserves to be a mummy and we’re looking forward to showing her in-hand hopefully.”

Emma has been producing alongside her older sister Victoria Harker since leaving school. Victoria, who made the brave decision to expand the family’s production operation after she left school, was visibly moved by the victory.

“I think watching my sister on her pride and joy stand champion and come down the centre line, with my pride and joy in reserve, it’s overwhelming.”

Partnership ends on high as 2025 reserve champion show pony

Victoria’s “pride and joy” is 2024 partbred pony of the year Stanley Grange Crescendo (Benji). The seven-year-old is by Turberry Top Cat, out of Colbeach Duet, and was piloted to the top of the line in the 138cm division by Matilda Holmes.

“I actually can’t believe it,” said Matilda after their section win. She has enjoyed numerous rides at HOYS over the years, but the win, until now, had eluded her. “It’s been a dream since I was little.”

As it turned out, the evening performance championship marked Matilda and Benji’s journey together reaching its own “crescendo”, with it being their last-ever appearance in the show ring together due to Matilda being out of the class.

But their partnership will end on a high, with a HOYS win and reserve sash to their credit, runner-up at RIHS and a healthy clutch of titles at this summer’s British Show Pony Society (BSPS) championships to name just a few of their achievements together.

So what did Matilda make of their swansong?

“There were a few-thousand people watching me, so no pressure,” she joked. “No, to be honest I wasn’t so bothered about who was watching me, I just knew it was our last ride so I had to make it count. He felt absolutely perfect, he felt really good.”

Matilda first started riding the pony last term: “We had a really good season last year,” she said. “He went show pony supreme at the BSPS Summer Championships, and we were third at HOYS. He also won the HOYS part-breds with Victoria.

“Then this year he came second at Royal International in the 138cm championship. I can’t even believe it!

“He’s absolutely amazing to ride; his way of moving is just like no other pony.”

Runner-up to Matilda and Benji in the 138cm final was Molly Hendy aboard another sired by Turberry Top Cat, Rhos Equinox. Owned by Molly’s grandparents Bob and Caroline Anstey and bred by Jill Godden, the five-year-old qualified at New Forest and Hampshire – and, as a four-year-old last term, stood champion show pony at RIHS.

