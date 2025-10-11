



Six-year-old jockey Florence Rendall proved one to watch, commanding the ring and claiming both show pony mini classes before she rode Elmswood Spring Parade (Simba) to the 2025 Horse of the Year Show mini championship, sponsored by Annabel’s Deliciously British.

She was led to victory in the lead-rein ranks by John Harvey, who was evidently touched by the win, as he bred the pony, with Brogan Taverner-Burns.

“I always thought he was special,” said John. “It really is so special to have that dream come true with him.”

John said he led Simba last year in this class with niece Willow West on board.

“But Willow was too big for him this year so we let Team Helliwell lease him for Florence. They produce him, and I have been meeting him at shows to lead them.”

The five-year-old was second on his debut here last time, and bettered his 2024 Royal International (RIHS) third by standing second this summer.

He is by Hightopps Hugo out of Broadgrove Spring Serenade, who won the Royal International with Ellis Taverner Burns.

“We’ve still got his mum, but she’s retired from breeding now,” said John. “He’s got one younger sibling, but that’s it. It makes it even more special.”

Fresh from riding Simba, Florence returned to her winning ways in the subsequent first ridden final. Her partner off the lead rein was Somersham Playboy, also six, who is also produced by Florence’s mother Rachael Helliwell.

“We bought the pony for Florence when she was three,” said Rachael. “He took her in the ring for the first time and he did a few local-level shows.

“Through the winter we played around a bit with the ponies and I thought she might want to have a go off the lead, she was looking quite confident but I didn’t think for one minute that he’d win HOYS on his first year off the lead. It’s absolutely amazing. Unbelievable.”

Florence has grown in confidence as the season has gone on, which Rachael credits in large part to this pony.

“He took her around for the first time at the Royal International this summer; he looks after her so well – that’s just what he does.

“They were supreme blue riband at the British Show Pony Society Summer Championships so I knew she could do it and wouldn’t crack under the pressure, and out of all the ponies I’ve had and produced in my entire life, I knew that she’d be safe on him.”

In the championship, Florence opted to ride Simba and Penny Richardson took Playboy.

Runner-up in the 2025 Horse of the Year Show mini championship

Reserve went to the second-placed lead-rein exhibit Hightopps Fairytale, owned and produced by Adam Forster and David Jinks. Five-year-old “Kitty”, by Hightopps Mr Bumble out of Hightopps Magic Fairy, was ridden by Emily Doherty, also five.

Kitty is in her first season under saddle, having been selected by David from good friends Clare Highnam and Alice Bennett of the Hightopps Stud.

“Kitty was one of last year’s novices that David actually picked out – he seems to be able to pick out Hightopps novice mini ponies,” said Adam, who explained that David had also “picked out” another of the stud’s ponies who has since gone on to fly the flag for team Jinks: Hightopps Black Magic. “It seems to be his speciality.

“She came home to us last winter after HOYS and we started breaking her in quietly.”

Adam adds that the pony didn’t initially take to the job: “She was a little bit overcome with it, but we just took a step back and now that she’s got her head around it she absolutely loves being in the ring. So we took a step back and just went really steadily away, and she’s got better and better all year and taken everything in her stride.

“Today, she rose to the occasion. She stood like a rock, looked at the audience and enjoyed it, ears pricked, and she went beautifully. Emily rode her lovely and it all came together on the day.

“She was third at Hickstead, too, which was lovely as well – for a novice pony, you can’t really ask for more.”

Adam adds that Kitty oozes superstar quality, and since clicking with showing has “taken the job on and run with it”.

“She has the most incredible walk and she struts like an absolute supermodel. So she kind of now has realised what’s being asked and it’s like she’s saying ‘Oh, they’re all here to look at me, I’m going to make them look at me.’”

Emily’s mother, Jenna Doherty, added that the result with the low-mileage novice is “totally unexpected” and down to the production team’s “meticulous” preparation:

“The whole team have been behind Kitty and behind Emily and I can’t thank them enough. They’ve been amazing. People see the results and don’t see the work that goes into it sometimes; they think it just happens and it doesn’t. A lot of time goes into these results.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: