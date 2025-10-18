



Producer and trainer Nigel Hollings reflects on an exciting HOYS, picks out some highlights and makes a suggestion

This was my 55th consecutive year attending the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as a competitor, spectator or judge. Dreams were fulfilled and hopes dashed, together with successful first-time visits, final rides, family triumphs and dual winners.

The highlight of the week for me was the historical show pony championship on Saturday evening, which was one of the most exciting for some time.

The Harker family proved invincible yet again, but this time secured both places on the podium. Emma Harker was champion on her 148cm victor Rotherwood Fantasia, while her sister Victoria’s 138cm winner Stanley Grange Crescendo, ably piloted by Matilda Holmes, was reserve.

This is the third time in four years the Harker team has triumphed, as Ardenhall Blenheim – owned by Jenny Harker – won back-to-back championships here in 2022 and 2023. Continuing to shine, Fantasia topped the part-bred class the next day.

I’m proud of the fact that one year I bred, owned and produced a winning show hunter pony at HOYS. However, that achievement pales into insignificance when you consider that Rowfantina Man Of The Match scored to win the lead-rein of hunter-type class and Rowfantina Principal Dancer led the mountain and moorland equivalent.

A true family affair spanning four generations, both ponies are home-bred and owned by Mandy Burchell-Small and were led by her son Oliver and ridden by his daughter Isabel. The Rowfantina Stud was founded by Mandy’s late mother, Jean Shemilt, over 50 years ago.

Breaking records

I was blown away by this year’s Price Family supreme in-hand champion, Heniarth Sh-Boom, owned, bred and produced by Richard Miller and Meirion Davies. I believe that she is the first-ever Welsh section A mare to have won this prestigious final.

It was brilliant to see that judges Jayne Stuart and Godolphin bloodstock agent John Ferguson interacted so well during the process and encouraging to hear that all four in the championship were actually home-bred.

In contrast, I felt so sorry for the connections of Boston Black Tie who had his hack of the year crown removed the following day through no fault of his own, due to “human error’’. It must have been akin to winning the lottery then losing the ticket.

Although not the same, at least the promoted hack champion, Cranbornes Sirius, and Harrison Taylor enjoyed a lap of honour when they headed their intermediate show horse class two days later.

An inspiration

One of the most inspiring and incredible stories of the week involved Georgia Darlington and her mother Samantha’s home-produced 2022 HOYS intermediate worker victor, Jara.

Having qualified for the HOYS working hunter class at the British Show Pony championships in their last year together in intermediate ranks, Georgia decided to compete Jara at Birmingham just for the experience and with no expectations.

On the day, they jumped one of only two clear rounds against much bigger types and won probably the most competitive class at the show by six marks at their first attempt.

Just a thought: with so many ponies forward in the open mountain and moorland championship, is it worth considering having separate small and large breed championships followed by an overall supreme?

Post-show, I cannot wait to watch this year’s highlights on Channel 4 and hopefully these will include the award-winning performances of the two supreme champions: Elmswood Spring Parade, ridden by six-year-old Florence Rendall and led by John Harvey for Team Helliwell; and KBF Lucia, ridden by Jayne Ross who won her first HOYS championship in 1966 on the 128cm show pony Cusop Pirouette.

Congratulations to both parties!

