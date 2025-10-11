



Following on from securing The Andrews Family hack of the year championship earlier on in the week, Harrison Taylor piloted Cranbornes Sirius to the Honourable Stud intermediate show horse of the year final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The Anton Scandal seven-year-old, who is bred by Mrs G J Twitchett and is out of Cranbornes Regal Star, was first spotted by Cheshire-based producer Harrison, 23, as a two-year-old and he’s brought her on gradually under saddle in recent years.

“She’s really easy, she’s a mega mover and she’s just so beautiful,” said Harrison, who added: “She was a bit more lively today than she was in her classes on Thursday, but that seemed to work out OK for us!”

Up-and-coming producer Harrison adds this latest accolade, the intermediate show horse of the year, to a handful of successes he has enjoyed at HOYS in pony ranks previously, having won the Connemara ridden pony title aboard Skellorn Deja Vu in 2021 and the junior ridden mountain and moorland final in 2018 on Skellorn Prairie Starlight, but conceded that he came forward to the intermediate final feeling slightly diminished pressure this time.

“Of course it’s amazing to win, but having won the hacks earlier on in the week anything else was a bonus – to win twice is more than I’d dreamed. I admit I probably wanted to win the hacks more, as I’ve won in ponies before, but that doesn’t make this win any less special!”

Harrison and Sirius will now go forward to Sunday’s supreme as a hack.

Owen secures runner-up spot in the intermediate show horse of the year final

In second behind Harrison was Jack Owen and Louie Chantry. Jack works for the seven-year-old’s owners and producers David Jinks and Adam Forster, and the pair qualified for HOYS at the North of England Summer Show.

They’ve collected a raft of high-profile results together this season, in the ribbons at the British Show Pony Society Summer Championships and finishing second at the Royal International Horse Show – Louie Chantry’s third visit to the Hickstead championship.

Louie Chantry is bred by Mrs J Dawes, by Leander and out of Sycamore Showgirl.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: