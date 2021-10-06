Breeding stallion wins Connemara title on his first Horse of the Year Show appearance





IN his first open season, Kerry Wainwright’s 10-year-old dapple grey stallion Skellorn Deja Vu defied his lack of experience to land the Connemara title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2021.

The breeding stallion was backed as a youngster before being turned away to run with sport horse mares. He was brought back in two years ago to establish his ridden career with rider Harrison Taylor who gave the stallion a fabulous ride, showing off the pony’s floating paces and impeccable manners.

“This was his first time here at HOYS, so we’re shocked he has won,” said Harrison. “I re-backed him two years ago before lockdown, and then we did a few shows when things opened up again, but this is his first proper season.”

The pair qualified at the NPS Summer Championship show.

“He’s mostly just covered mares, so it’s been quite a big change in routine for him, but he’s taken to being ridden and shown really well,” added Harrison.

“Harrison has done a fabulous job with producing him under saddle,” said owner Kerry. “I’ve still got Deja Vu’s father Skellorn Harrison, so it’s lovely to see his son doing so well.”

Deja Vu’s HOYS experience isn’t quite over just yet, as he is also competing in the Price Family Supreme In-Hand Pony of the Year on Friday.

“He’s the nicest pony. Considering he’s run out with mares and foals and can come here and behave so impeccably is testament to his amazing character,” added Kerry.

Sam Roberts rode Jane Matthews’ Coral Malachy into second place, with Amanda Sharman’s Castle Kestrel third under Lucy Glover.

