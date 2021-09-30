Check out what’s happening when during HOYS 2021





The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is back in 2021 after it was cancelled in 2020 owing to Covid. This year it takes place from Wednesday 6 October until Sunday 10 October at the NEC in Birmingham. Here we give you the full HOYS timetable so you can keep up with what’s happening when…

Wednesday 6 October

Andrews Bowen International Arena

Daytime performance starts at 7.40am

NAF Five Star Bronze League Championship & Silver League Championship

Mears Flooring Ladies Side Saddle Horse of the Year Championship

Horse & Country Harness Horse and Pony of the Year Championship

SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year Championship

Working Hunter of the Year Championship

Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round one – small)

Pony Club Mounted Games

Display

Interval

Evening performance starts at approximately 6.15pm

Senior Newcomers Championship

Working Hunter of the Year Championship

Display

Pony Club Mounted Games

Talent Seekers inc. 7 Year Old Championship

Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.40pm

TopSpec Arena

First class starts at approximately 7am

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Dales Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Fell Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Connemara Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Highland Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden New Forest Pony of the Year

The Feed Shed Mountain & Moorland First Ridden Pony of the Year

Colne Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein Pony of the Year

Colne and The Feed Shed Mountain & Moorland Mini Pony of the Year Championship

SEIB Search for a Star Traditional Cob

SEIB Search for a Star Show Cob

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section C Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section D Pony of the Year

Last class finishes at approximately 6.40pm

Wednesday 7 October

Andrews Bowen International Arena

Daytime performance starts at 7.30am

Mears Flooring Small Hack of the Year

Culford Lodge Commodities Large Hack of the Year

Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year Championship

Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship

Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round one – large)

Display

Sorbeo Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship

Pony Club Mounted Games

Interval

Evening performance starts at approximately 6.15pm

Dressage Future Elite Championship

Topham Barnes Hack of the Year Championship

Dressage Future Elite Championship Presentation

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year Championship

Display

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

Equitop GLME Senior Foxhunter Championship

Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.50pm

TopSpec Arena

First class starts at approximately 7.15am

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Exc. 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland 133cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland 122cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

SEIB Search for a Star Working Show Horse/Pony

SEIB Search for a Star Riding Horse/Hack

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section A Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section B Pony of the Year

Last class finishes at approximately 6.45pm

Friday 8 October

Andrews Bowen International Arena

Daytime performance starts at 7.20am

Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Lightweight Show Hunter of the Year

Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Middleweight Show Hunter of the Year

Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Heavyweight Show Hunter of the Year

International Showjumping

Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round two – small)

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

International Showjumping

National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship

SEIB Search for a Star Championship

Display

Interval

Evening performance starts at approximately 5.50pm

Robinsons Equestrian Pony Foxhunter Championship

Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round two – large)

Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Show Hunter of the Year Championship

The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

Display

International Showjumping

Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.55pm

TopSpec Arena

First class starts at approximately 7.30am

National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Intermediate Working Hunter Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 153cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 133cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year

SEIB Search for a Star Show Hunter

Junior Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breed Pony of the Year sponsored by UK Ponies & Horses Limited

Junior Mountain & Moorland Ridden Large Breed Pony of the Year sponsored by UK Ponies & Horses Limited

Junior Mountain & Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year Championship sponsored by UK Ponies & Horses Limited

The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Pony of the Year

The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Horse of the Year

Last class finishes at approximately 7.10pm

Saturday 9 October

Andrews Bowen International Arena

Daytime performance starts at 7am

The Harrod & Coles Family Lightweight Cob of the Year

The Harrod & Coles Family Heavyweight Cob of the Year

The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year Championship

128cm Championship

138cm Championship

Display

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

International Showjumping – The Accumulator

Display

Interval

Evening performance starts at approximately 5.25pm

International Showjumping

Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry of the Year Championship

Display

The Harrod & Coles Family Cob of the Year Championship

British Show Pony Society Children’s Riding Pony of the Year Championship

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

Display

International Showjumping – Ripon Select Foods Puissance

Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.50pm

TopSpec Arena

First class starts at approximately 6.50am

British Show Pony Society 148cm Children’s Riding Pony of the Year

British Show Pony Society 138cm Children’s Riding Pony of the Year

British Show Pony Society 128cm Children’s Riding Pony of the Year

Rotherwood Stud Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year

Oyster Wealth Planning 153cm Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year

Oyster Wealth Planning 158cm Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year

Oyster Wealth Planning Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year Championship

Simon Constable Equine Vets and Mr & Mrs Roberts Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year Championship

The Price Family Lead Rein Pony of the Year

The Price Family First Ridden Pony of the Year

The Price Family Mini Show Pony of the Year Championship

The Gribbin Family Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year Championship

Roseberry Stud Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year Championship

Last class finishes at approximately 6.50pm

Sunday 10 October

Andrews Bowen International Arena

Daytime performance starts at 6.55am

Topham Barnes Small Riding Horse of the Year

Topham Barnes Large Riding Horse of the Year

British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet Grade C Championship

McNeil Family British Ridden Heavy Horse of the Year Championship

Display

International Showjumping – Speed Horse of the Year

Topham Barnes Riding Horse of the Year Championship

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

International Showjumping – Five Fence Challenge

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year Championship sponsored by CHAPS (UK)

Display

Interval

Evening performance starts at approximately 6.25pm

Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup

Display

Shire Horse of the Year Championship supported by the Shire Horse Society

Supreme Products Supreme Pony of the Year Championship

Supreme Products Supreme Horse of the Year Championship

Display

International Showjumping – Leading Showjumper of the Year

Finale

Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.55pm

TopSpec Arena

First class starts at approximately 7.15am

The Binks Family 153cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year

The Binks Family 143cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year

The Binks Family 133cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year

The Binks Family 122cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year

Coloured Ridden Non-Native Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/Man Wah UK

Coloured Ridden Non-Native Horse of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/Burghwallis Stud

Coloured Ridden Native/Cob/Traditional Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/The White Crow

Coloured Ridden Native/Cob/Traditional Horse of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/The Sankey Family

The Binks Family Show Hunter Pony of the Year Championship

Miniature Horse of the Year Championship

Shire Horse of the Year supported by the Shire Horse Society – Preliminary Judging

Supreme Products Supreme Pony of the Year – Preliminary Judging

Supreme Products Supreme Horse of the Year – Preliminary Judging

Last class finishes at approximately 6.55pm

