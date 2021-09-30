Check out what’s happening when during HOYS 2021

The Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is back in 2021 after it was cancelled in 2020 owing to Covid. This year it takes place from Wednesday 6 October until Sunday 10 October at the NEC in Birmingham. Here we give you the full HOYS timetable so you can keep up with what’s happening when…
Wednesday 6 October
Andrews Bowen International Arena
Daytime performance starts at 7.40am
- NAF Five Star Bronze League Championship & Silver League Championship
- Mears Flooring Ladies Side Saddle Horse of the Year Championship
- Horse & Country Harness Horse and Pony of the Year Championship
- SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year Championship
- Working Hunter of the Year Championship
- Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round one – small)
- Pony Club Mounted Games
- Display
Interval
Evening performance starts at approximately 6.15pm
- Senior Newcomers Championship
- Working Hunter of the Year Championship
- Display
- Pony Club Mounted Games
- Talent Seekers inc. 7 Year Old Championship
Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.40pm
TopSpec Arena
First class starts at approximately 7am
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Dales Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Fell Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Connemara Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Highland Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden New Forest Pony of the Year
- The Feed Shed Mountain & Moorland First Ridden Pony of the Year
- Colne Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein Pony of the Year
- Colne and The Feed Shed Mountain & Moorland Mini Pony of the Year Championship
- SEIB Search for a Star Traditional Cob
- SEIB Search for a Star Show Cob
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section C Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section D Pony of the Year
Last class finishes at approximately 6.40pm
Wednesday 7 October
Andrews Bowen International Arena
Daytime performance starts at 7.30am
- Mears Flooring Small Hack of the Year
- Culford Lodge Commodities Large Hack of the Year
- Hamilton Tarmac Small Show Hunter of the Year Championship
- Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship
- Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round one – large)
- Display
- Sorbeo Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year
- Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship
- Pony Club Mounted Games
Interval
Evening performance starts at approximately 6.15pm
- Dressage Future Elite Championship
- Topham Barnes Hack of the Year Championship
- Dressage Future Elite Championship Presentation
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year Championship
- Display
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- Equitop GLME Senior Foxhunter Championship
Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.50pm
TopSpec Arena
First class starts at approximately 7.15am
- Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland Exc. 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland 133cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd. Mountain & Moorland 122cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- SEIB Search for a Star Working Show Horse/Pony
- SEIB Search for a Star Riding Horse/Hack
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section A Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain & Moorland Ridden Welsh Section B Pony of the Year
Last class finishes at approximately 6.45pm
Friday 8 October
Andrews Bowen International Arena
Daytime performance starts at 7.20am
- Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Lightweight Show Hunter of the Year
- Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Middleweight Show Hunter of the Year
- Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Heavyweight Show Hunter of the Year
- International Showjumping
- Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round two – small)
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- International Showjumping
- National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Working Hunter Pony of the Year Championship
- SEIB Search for a Star Championship
- Display
Interval
Evening performance starts at approximately 5.50pm
- Robinsons Equestrian Pony Foxhunter Championship
- Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry (round two – large)
- Catplant Group of Companies Ltd. Show Hunter of the Year Championship
- The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Championship
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- Display
- International Showjumping
Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.55pm
TopSpec Arena
First class starts at approximately 7.30am
- National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers Intermediate Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 153cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 143cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers 133cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year
- SEIB Search for a Star Show Hunter
- Junior Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breed Pony of the Year sponsored by UK Ponies & Horses Limited
- Junior Mountain & Moorland Ridden Large Breed Pony of the Year sponsored by UK Ponies & Horses Limited
- Junior Mountain & Moorland Ridden Pony of the Year Championship sponsored by UK Ponies & Horses Limited
- The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Pony of the Year
- The Price Family Supreme In-Hand Horse of the Year
Last class finishes at approximately 7.10pm
Saturday 9 October
Andrews Bowen International Arena
Daytime performance starts at 7am
- The Harrod & Coles Family Lightweight Cob of the Year
- The Harrod & Coles Family Heavyweight Cob of the Year
- The Leeman Family Maxi Cob of the Year Championship
- 128cm Championship
- 138cm Championship
- Display
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- International Showjumping – The Accumulator
- Display
Interval
Evening performance starts at approximately 5.25pm
- International Showjumping
- Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry of the Year Championship
- Display
- The Harrod & Coles Family Cob of the Year Championship
- British Show Pony Society Children’s Riding Pony of the Year Championship
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- Display
- International Showjumping – Ripon Select Foods Puissance
Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.50pm
TopSpec Arena
First class starts at approximately 6.50am
- British Show Pony Society 148cm Children’s Riding Pony of the Year
- British Show Pony Society 138cm Children’s Riding Pony of the Year
- British Show Pony Society 128cm Children’s Riding Pony of the Year
- Rotherwood Stud Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year
- Oyster Wealth Planning 153cm Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year
- Oyster Wealth Planning 158cm Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year
- Oyster Wealth Planning Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year Championship
- Simon Constable Equine Vets and Mr & Mrs Roberts Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year Championship
- The Price Family Lead Rein Pony of the Year
- The Price Family First Ridden Pony of the Year
- The Price Family Mini Show Pony of the Year Championship
- The Gribbin Family Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year Championship
- Roseberry Stud Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year Championship
Last class finishes at approximately 6.50pm
Sunday 10 October
Andrews Bowen International Arena
Daytime performance starts at 6.55am
- Topham Barnes Small Riding Horse of the Year
- Topham Barnes Large Riding Horse of the Year
- British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet Grade C Championship
- McNeil Family British Ridden Heavy Horse of the Year Championship
- Display
- International Showjumping – Speed Horse of the Year
- Topham Barnes Riding Horse of the Year Championship
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- International Showjumping – Five Fence Challenge
- Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year Championship sponsored by CHAPS (UK)
- Display
Interval
Evening performance starts at approximately 6.25pm
- Pony Club Mounted Games – Prince Philip Cup
- Display
- Shire Horse of the Year Championship supported by the Shire Horse Society
- Supreme Products Supreme Pony of the Year Championship
- Supreme Products Supreme Horse of the Year Championship
- Display
- International Showjumping – Leading Showjumper of the Year
- Finale
Evening performance concludes at approximately 10.55pm
TopSpec Arena
First class starts at approximately 7.15am
- The Binks Family 153cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year
- The Binks Family 143cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year
- The Binks Family 133cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year
- The Binks Family 122cm Show Hunter Pony of the Year
- Coloured Ridden Non-Native Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/Man Wah UK
- Coloured Ridden Non-Native Horse of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/Burghwallis Stud
- Coloured Ridden Native/Cob/Traditional Pony of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/The White Crow
- Coloured Ridden Native/Cob/Traditional Horse of the Year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/The Sankey Family
- The Binks Family Show Hunter Pony of the Year Championship
- Miniature Horse of the Year Championship
- Shire Horse of the Year supported by the Shire Horse Society – Preliminary Judging
- Supreme Products Supreme Pony of the Year – Preliminary Judging
- Supreme Products Supreme Horse of the Year – Preliminary Judging
Last class finishes at approximately 6.55pm
