Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is a major event in the calendar, so we’ve put together a list of hotels near HOYS at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The event will take place on 6–10 October this year at Birminghams’s NEC, and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability – but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.
Check out these places to stay near Horse of the Year Show listed in order of distance from the NEC, Birmingham (B40 1NT)…
Ibis Birmingham Airport and NEC
Distance to HOYS: 1.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Novotel Birmingham Airport
Distance to HOYS: 1.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Airport
Distance to HOYS: 1.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
*This hotel is offering special HOYS rates*
Arden Hotel and Leisure Club, Bickenhill
Distance to HOYS: 1.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
*This hotel is offering special HOYS rates*
Premier Inn Birmingham NEC/Airport
Distance to HOYS: 1.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge Birmingham Airport
Distance to HOYS: 3.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Strawberry Bank Hotel, Meriden
Distance to HOYS: 4.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Innkeeper’s Lodge, Meriden
Distance to HOYS: 4.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 |
Best Western Plus Manor Hotel Birmingham
Distance to HOYS: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Broadwell Guest House, Meriden
Distance to HOYS: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |
Travelodge Birmingham Sheldon
Distance to HOYS: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Travelodge Birmingham Castle Bromwich
Distance to HOYS: 5.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
Travelodge Birmingham Yardley
Distance to HOYS: 5.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |
Premier Inn Balsall Common
Distance to HOYS: 6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |
