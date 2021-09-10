



Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is a major event in the calendar, so we’ve put together a list of hotels near HOYS at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit. The event will take place on 6–10 October this year at Birminghams’s NEC, and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability – but they are filling up fast so don’t hang around.

Check out these places to stay near Horse of the Year Show listed in order of distance from the NEC, Birmingham (B40 1NT)…

Ibis Birmingham Airport and NEC Distance to HOYS: 1.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Novotel Birmingham Airport Distance to HOYS: 1.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Airport Distance to HOYS: 1.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 | *This hotel is offering special HOYS rates* Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Arden Hotel and Leisure Club, Bickenhill Distance to HOYS: 1.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 | *This hotel is offering special HOYS rates* Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Premier Inn Birmingham NEC/Airport Distance to HOYS: 1.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at premierinn.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Travelodge Birmingham Airport Distance to HOYS: 3.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Strawberry Bank Hotel, Meriden Distance to HOYS: 4.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Innkeeper’s Lodge, Meriden Distance to HOYS: 4.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 3½/5 | Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Best Western Plus Manor Hotel Birmingham Distance to HOYS: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Broadwell Guest House, Meriden Distance to HOYS: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 | Book at booking.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

Travelodge Birmingham Sheldon Distance to HOYS: 4.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Travelodge Birmingham Castle Bromwich Distance to HOYS: 5.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 | Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Travelodge Birmingham Yardley Distance to HOYS: 5.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 | Book at travelodge.co.uk

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk Premier Inn Balsall Common Distance to HOYS: 6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 | Book at premierinn.com

View rating at tripadvisor.co.uk

