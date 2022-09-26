Horse of the Year Show – or HOYS as it is more commonly known within the British equestrian world – is the end of summer show that everyone wants to compete at.

Held indoors at the NEC in Birmingham, the show includes end of season national championships for showing and showjumping competitors, as well as international showjumping of the highest calibre.

Alongside two arenas of top-class competition, spectators can look forward to being delighted by outstanding displays and entertained by crowd-favourites including scurry driving and mounted games.

Horse & Hound’s team of expert equestrian journalists will be on hand to keep fans up to date with all the news in the run up to and throughout the show, including up-to-the-minute reports, interviews and more.