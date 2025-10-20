



Horse of the Year Show is a fabulous end-of-summer finale for all, but for some it’s an emotional end to a happy and successful career. Here are seven prolific show horses and ponies who retired at HOYS 2025…

Who retired at HOYS 2025?

Forgeland Hyde Park

It’s difficult to imagine the large hacks at next year’s Royal Windsor, Royal International (RIHS) and HOYS without the inimitable Forgeland Hyde Park, or “William”. Thrice hack of the year at HOYS and supreme champion horse in 2023, William is also a record six-times winner of the large hack final at the RIHS where he has also been champion three times, reserve champion twice, and reserve supreme in 2022. He also holds six titles at Royal Windsor in the hacks and he’s also stood champion intermediate at HOYS twice, at RIHS and at Windsor. What a horse!

Possibly the most decorated of HOYS’ retirees, William was bred by Carol Jackson by Kilvington Scoundrel out of Fernhill Park. He was produced in his early career by Jayne Ross and by Robert Walker on behalf of Miranda Wallace – who initially piloted him in intermediate classes – and the Wallace family.

He later changed hands and under the ownership of Guy Mears and his daughter Isabella Mears-Wood, William was piloted by producer Danielle Heath in the hack classes until Isabella graduated from the intermediates to pilot William herself in the hack ranks for the past two seasons.

This year the pair finished second in the hacks at the NEC, before Isabella dismounted and retired Will from the International Arena, meaning he bowed out at HOYS 2025.

“William has made every possible dream come true for me,” said Isabella, “and he owes me nothing. I take so much happiness from the fact I can offer him a home for life. He has trotted so many circles and centre lines in his 10-year long and successful career and he deserves a long and happy retirement just to be a horse. I’m very lucky to have the best husband who has built me the most amazing yard so we can have them all in my garden.”

Brookdale Limited Edition

Also retiring from Isabella’s team is Brookdale Limited Edition, or “Archie”. The 14-year-old maxi cob has been a ‘Mr Reliable’ for both Isabella producer Danielle – who campaigned him in ladies’ classes, too – for the last eight years, with Archie winning more than 50 classes for them during his career.

Earlier this year, Isabella and Archie notched up his fifth Royal Windsor victory. Archie also has four RIHS championships to his name and was a close reserve in the ladies’ show horse class at HOYS.

Rotherwood Fantasia

Rotherwood Fantasia “Flossy” enjoyed a spectacular swansong at HOYS. The 13-year-old was steered to both the overall show pony title and the part-bred spoil by an emotionally overwhelmed Emma Harker, who is at the end of her final year in the 148cm class.

The win has punctuated their best season together, as the pair also won at RIHS this year. Flossy, who is by Landemann Nighthawk and out of Rotherwood Flight Of Fancy, will now retire to stud.

Merrycorner Mister Bui

Merrycorner Mister Bui posted an emotional retirement for his connections from the HOYS Top Spec Arena, with rider Ellie Harrington dismounting to lead the Templebready Fear Bui 14-year-old from the arena.

The show hunter pony known at home as “Buttons” won his fifth RIHS 153cm final this summer with his third rider, Ellie. He was previously steered to stand overall supreme pony at the RIHS by Harriet Dennison before Zara Brookes posted a further three overall show hunter pony titles with him before landing the HOYS final, too, in their final season together in 2023.

Cranbornes Sirius

Having granted young producer Harrison Taylor, 23, his first Royal Windsor victory earlier this season, the Anton Scandal seven-year-old “Sirius” and Harrison posted his first win in the horse ranks at HOYS when the pair topped the small hack division. The pair were later crowned hack of the year, and then ended their week on a further high by claiming the 2025 intermediate show horse title.

Sirius is co-owned by Harrison and Karen Wood, who first spotted the mare as a two-year-old. She had a foal by Tiger Attack as a four-year-old, which is retained, and will now retire from the ridden arena to stud.

Larnleighs Dictator

Nicki Oldershaw Glenn’s home-bred Welsh section D stallion Larnleigh’s Dictator also retired having been ridden by Nicki‘s daughter Harriet Glenn for his 10th appearance in the Top Spec arena.

Eighteen-year-old “Ernie” is by Craignant Express out of Abergavenny Nutmeg, and often stood alongside his full brother Larnleighs Express at shows up and down the country, including at HOYS.

Over the years, Ernie has been piloted by several riders at HOYS, always giving a mannerly account of himself, and he’s also made multiple appearances at London International (LIHS).

Kaybrook Midnight Comet

Also retiring from the Welsh section Ds was Ellena Thomas’ ever-reliable Kaybrook Midnight Comet. By Trefaes Black Flyer out of Rhydeilian Morning Sunshine, Comet has notched up countless championships over the years with consistently mannerly performances and has stood in the ribbons at HOYS, RIHS and LIHS. The 15-year-old will now retire to stud.

