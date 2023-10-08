‘He deserves this so much’: HOYS supreme glory for one of the most consistent show horses of all time





Danielle Heath ticked another mark off her bucket list as she secured the Supreme Products 2023 HOYS supreme horse of the year title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) riding Guy Mears and Isabella Mears Wood’s hack champion Forgeland Hyde Park.

This was the first time show producer Danielle or Forgeland Hyde Park, who is known at home as Will, has won a supreme accolade at a major championship show.

It was about time, too, as the Cheshire-based star and Will, a 12-year-old by Kilvington Scoundrel, have won multiple titles over their careers. As a partnership, they have been hack of the year twice, won two Windsor titles and have finished reserve supreme at the Royal International.

Earlier in the week, Will won his fifth HOYS championship when he took to the centre line after lifting the hack honours for the third time in his career. He is also a double HOYS intermediate champion.

“He’s such a showman and he carries everything off; I’m just there on top enjoying the moment,” said Danielle. “You start by wanting to win here at HOYS, then your next goal is the championships, and then it’s the supreme. This is a once in a lifetime moment.

“Will is something else. He rises to the occasion and he was born to be a show horse. Even when he might be a little tired, as soon as he gets that red rosette on or walks into an atmosphere he rises to it.”

Isabella, who will take Will’s reins in hack ranks next term, was ringside to watch the victory: “I have no words. He has earned this and he always gives the best performance he can; he deserves this win so much.”

