‘His trot gives him the edge’: first HOYS victory for consistent Arab gelding





An Arab gelding shed his bridesmaid status as he shone under the lights to take to the Simon Constable Equine Vets and Binley Arabian Stud Caroline Sussex ridden purebred Arab of the year championship on day four of the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). Arab specialist Jade Hateley rode her own and her family’s 11-year-old Cipriana to glory in the TopSpec Arena before judges Penny Hollings (ride) and Emma Maxwell (conformation).

Cipriana is out of FS Cinderella and by Mascot Des Alpes. Earlier this season he lifted the overall ridden Arab championship at Royal Windsor.

Last season, the impressive 11-year-old finished as reserve champion at the HOYS final.

“This is the result I’ve wanted for both of us,” said Jade. “He’s finished third here before and he was reserve last year, so I’m ecstatic to finally win it. He’s been coming here every year since he was a five-year-old.”

The Hateley’s breed Arabs under the Round Oak prefix. Jade’s connections were ringside to watch their victory and they raised the roof when the pair were called forward into the top spot.

When asked what she thinks gives the gelding the edge, Jade said: “It’s his trot, definitely his trot.”

Jade will return to the HOYS stage to contest for the supreme horse championship on Sunday evening.

Reserve spot went to Kimberley Bates riding her former winner, Rafeekah.

