Second HOYS win in two hours for owner and rider, this time with young Fell stallion





A novice Fell stallion provided the dream team of producer Sarah Parker and owner Sarah Weston with their second win of the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). Sarah Weston’s six-year-old Greenrivers Luke netted the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M ridden Fell pony of the year title on his first appearance at the NEC, with his producer Sarah Parker at the helm.

The Greenholme Warrior son qualified for HOYS after winning, and finishing reserve supreme M&M, at the Great Yorkshire, with Rebecca Penny in the saddle. His producer Sarah Parker took the reins at HOYS as Rebecca was on board the stallion Bybeck Rodney, second in the Fell pony of the year championship.

Sarah [Weston] bought Luke from Julie Clare, as she explained: “I saw him advertised and I messaged Julie straight away and bought him as I’d always admired him. He was pretty novicey when he arrived, but Sarah has worked her magic and he’s come to and settled into the job very quickly. He’s such a good boy in every way.”

While Luke has not covered mares while under Sarah’s ownership, his breeder, Kev Turner, has stock on the ground by him.

“I will definitely use him at stud in the future,” said Sarah, whose home-bred Dartmoor stallion Westown Wild Fire won his class at HOYS earlier in the morning. “I am definitely addicted to nice ponies, I cannot believe what a day we are having.”

'He's a bit of a joker': home-bred New Forest stallion triumphs in first class of HOYS 2023 'I can't believe he's done it again': working stallion reclaims Dartmoor title at HOYS

