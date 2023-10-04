‘I can’t believe he’s done it again’: working stallion reclaims Dartmoor title at HOYS





At the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), a stallion reclaimed the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds M&M ridden Dartmoor pony of the year title he last won two years ago.

Sarah Weston’s foot-perfect seven-year-old Westown Wild Fire last reigned in Birmingham when he was a first-season five-year-old in 2021. His rider throughout his career has been his producer, Sarah Parker. This season, the stallion finished reserve supreme M&M at Royal Windsor before he qualified for HOYS at Lincolnshire Show and placed third at the Royal International Horse Show.

His breeder Sarah Weston has been involved with Dartmoor ponies for over two decades. She bred Wild Fire by Westown Fire Cracker out of Cayberry Sugar Plum.

“I always knew he was special, ever since he was a foal. He’s just so beautiful, and he knows it,” she said. “I got my first Dartmoor for my children, and they are very addictive. I started breeding, and I fell in love with the breed.”

“I can’t believe he’s done it again,” Sarah added. “He’s the best boy ever. He doesn’t only show, but he’s a working stallion and we have foals on the ground by him. And he’s also started jumping so next year we hope to do more working hunters with him.

“Sarah [Parker] loves him to bits, too. She treats all the ponies like they are her own, giving them the best care. I can’t thank her enough.”

The winning duo had fierce competition, as runner-up was last year’s class winner, Felicity Thompson’s Salcombe Starehole Bay, ridden by his producer Katy Marriott-Payne.

