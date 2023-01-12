‘There is only one HOYS’: 112 new chances for amateurs to achieve the dream





Amateur showing riders hoping to compete at Horse of the Year show (HOYS) have 112 new opportunities to do so this year, thanks to a new partnership.

Following the 2022 announcement that HOYS organiser Grandstand was to take on management of The Showing Register (TSR), the two organisations have been “working hard to introduce some exciting opportunities for the amateur and home-produced competitor in the upcoming season”.

“Together we are pleased to announce that The Showing Register summer show, taking place on 15 and 16 July 2023 at Stoneleigh Park, will be made an exclusively amateur and home-produced show featuring a full set of Horse of the Year Show ridden showing qualifiers,” a joint statement said. “This fundamental development to the qualification process for HOYS supports the ethos of TSR, providing development opportunities in showing across all levels.”

There will also be more opportunities for amateurs throughout the season. The HOYS La Liga league is to be renamed the Premier Amateur League, and dedicated for amateurs. This will offer an extra 2023 HOYS ticket in every HOYS ridden showing class for eligible combinations.

“The Premier Amateur League will work to reward amateur combinations regularly placed in the top eight at HOYS qualifiers with points towards the league table,” the statement said.

“Similarly to the HOYS showing wild card, the top five results from the season will be totalled to give an amount for each amateur or home-produced combination. The eligible combination with the greatest number of points from their top five placings, who have not already qualified for HOYS, will gain qualification for Horse of the Year Show 2023.”

There will be extra prizes for combinations topping the league, to reward their consistency, and “renewed emphasis on training clinics for all levels, of in-hand and ridden”, as well as HOYS preparation days, training and advice for TSR members.

HOYS event director Jane Warmington said: “There is only one HOYS, and we know the dedication and work that goes into getting there for so many people. It is our aim that with these new initiatives we can provide greater scope for more people to fulfil their lifetime ambition and compete at Horse of the Year Show. Whilst we remain mindful of the open offering of HOYS tickets, we are also determined to provide opportunities for the wider showing community, and we believe that this is a great way to support competitors across the board.”

A TSR spokesman said the organisation is “so excited” about the opportunities for members at all levels.

“HOYS is a fabulous aspiration for so many people and we believe that through the TSR training, support and the new Premier Amateur League we can help more people make this ambition a reality in 2023,” he said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.