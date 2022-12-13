2023 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the final list of 2023 HOYS judges. The show is to be held from Wednesday to Sunday, 4-8 October 2023 at the NEC in Birmingham.
The 2023 HOYS judges are as follows:
Cob of the Year: Lucy Killingbeck (conformation) and Charles Le Moignan (ride/show)
Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Mathew Lawrence and Polly Mallender
Hack of the Year: Vanessa De Quincey and Mathew Lawrence
Harness Champion of the Year: Robert Robertson and Catherine Kemp
Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Louise Windsor and Anthony Perkins
Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Louise Windsor and Anthony Perkins
Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Russell Sutcliffe and Jackie Webb
Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Simon Reynolds and Michelle Underwood
Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Ann Bigley
M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Kathleen Scott
M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Antony Bell and Alex Kelly
M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Nicola Shuttleworth and Jane Somerset
Maxi Cob of the Year: Lucy Killingbeck and Charles Le Moignan
Mini Show Pony of the Year: Angela Calvert
Miniature Horse of the Year: Julia Ryde-Rogers
Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC
Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Ann Bigley and Penny Hollings
Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Emma Maxwell and Penny Hollings
Riding Horse of the Year: Matthew Ainsworth and Michelle Underwood
SEIB Search For A Star: Jordan Cook, Chris Hunnable and Katie Jerram-Hunnable
Shire Horse of the Year: Christopher Malkin
Show Hunter of the Year: Peter Crafts and Gillian McCowan
Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Morean Hamilton and Julia Ryde-Rogers
Small Show Hunter of the Year: Jane Hall and Katie Duxbury
Supreme In-Hand Championship: Michael Hendrie and Sophie Henderson
Working Hunter of the Year: Jane Hall and Simon Reynolds
Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Jane Carter and Sue Nicklin
British Ridden Heavy Horse: David Curtis and Katie Duxbury
Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Jane Darragh and Joanne Dean
