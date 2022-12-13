2023 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced





Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the final list of 2023 HOYS judges. The show is to be held from Wednesday to Sunday, 4-8 October 2023 at the NEC in Birmingham.

The 2023 HOYS judges are as follows:

Cob of the Year: Lucy Killingbeck (conformation) and Charles Le Moignan (ride/show)

Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Mathew Lawrence and Polly Mallender

Hack of the Year: Vanessa De Quincey and Mathew Lawrence

Harness Champion of the Year: Robert Robertson and Catherine Kemp

Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Louise Windsor and Anthony Perkins

Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Louise Windsor and Anthony Perkins

Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Russell Sutcliffe and Jackie Webb

Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Simon Reynolds and Michelle Underwood

Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Ann Bigley

M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Kathleen Scott

M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Antony Bell and Alex Kelly

M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Nicola Shuttleworth and Jane Somerset

Maxi Cob of the Year: Lucy Killingbeck and Charles Le Moignan

Mini Show Pony of the Year: Angela Calvert

Miniature Horse of the Year: Julia Ryde-Rogers

Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC

Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Ann Bigley and Penny Hollings

Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Emma Maxwell and Penny Hollings

Riding Horse of the Year: Matthew Ainsworth and Michelle Underwood

SEIB Search For A Star: Jordan Cook, Chris Hunnable and Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Shire Horse of the Year: Christopher Malkin

Show Hunter of the Year: Peter Crafts and Gillian McCowan

Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Morean Hamilton and Julia Ryde-Rogers

Small Show Hunter of the Year: Jane Hall and Katie Duxbury

Supreme In-Hand Championship: Michael Hendrie and Sophie Henderson

Working Hunter of the Year: Jane Hall and Simon Reynolds

Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Jane Carter and Sue Nicklin

British Ridden Heavy Horse: David Curtis and Katie Duxbury

Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Jane Darragh and Joanne Dean

