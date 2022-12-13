{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
2023 Horse of the Year Show showing judges announced

    • Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the final list of 2023 HOYS judges. The show is to be held from Wednesday to Sunday, 4-8 October 2023 at the NEC in Birmingham.

    The 2023 HOYS judges are as follows:

    Cob of the Year: Lucy Killingbeck (conformation) and Charles Le Moignan (ride/show)

    Coloured Horse and Pony of the Year: Mathew Lawrence and Polly Mallender

    Hack of the Year: Vanessa De Quincey and Mathew Lawrence

    Harness Champion of the Year: Robert Robertson and Catherine Kemp

    Intermediate Show Hunter of the Year: Louise Windsor and Anthony Perkins

    Intermediate Show Riding Type of the Year: Louise Windsor and Anthony Perkins

    Junior M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Russell Sutcliffe and Jackie Webb

    Ladies’ Side Saddle Horse of the Year: Simon Reynolds and Michelle Underwood

    Lead Rein Pony of Hunter Type of the Year: Ann Bigley

    M&M Mini Pony of the Year: Kathleen Scott

    M&M Ridden Pony of the Year: Antony Bell and Alex Kelly

    M&M Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Nicola Shuttleworth and Jane Somerset

    Maxi Cob of the Year: Lucy Killingbeck and Charles Le Moignan

    Mini Show Pony of the Year: Angela Calvert

    Miniature Horse of the Year: Julia Ryde-Rogers

    Racehorse to Riding Horse of the Year: TBC

    Ridden Partbred Pony of the Year: Ann Bigley and Penny Hollings

    Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year: Emma Maxwell and Penny Hollings

    Riding Horse of the Year: Matthew Ainsworth and Michelle Underwood

    SEIB Search For A Star: Jordan Cook, Chris Hunnable and Katie Jerram-Hunnable

    Shire Horse of the Year: Christopher Malkin

    Show Hunter of the Year: Peter Crafts and Gillian McCowan

    Show Hunter Pony of the Year: Morean Hamilton and Julia Ryde-Rogers

    Small Show Hunter of the Year: Jane Hall and Katie Duxbury

    Supreme In-Hand Championship: Michael Hendrie and Sophie Henderson

    Working Hunter of the Year: Jane Hall and Simon Reynolds

    Working Hunter Pony of the Year: Jane Carter and Sue Nicklin

    British Ridden Heavy Horse: David Curtis and Katie Duxbury

    Children’s Riding Pony of the Year: Jane Darragh and Joanne Dean

