Robert Walker and View Point get their HOYS supreme moment





One of the circuit’s most famed showing producers rode his show hunter of the year to clinch the overall horse of the year supreme honours under the spotlight of the evening performance in the International Arena at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The supreme welcomed all the respective horse champions crowned during a week of stunning showing.

Robert Walker was on board Jill Day’s 10-year-old lightweight View Point (Sean) who needs no introduction.

The beautiful bay – now a three time HOYS hunter champion — has been garlanded at every major show across the country and there was no doubt in anyone’s minds that he was deserving of this prestigious supreme title.

The prolific pairing were chosen by racing industry legends Richard Johnson and Henrietta Knight as the choice for the accolade.

The last time Robert was crowned HOYS supreme was in 2007 aboard riding horse Broadstone Doulton. He took the same title with the coloured cob So Smart II in 2006.

Robert and View Point have achieved several Royal Windsor titles, wins at the RIHS and numerous other county show accolades.

In the supreme, Robert had stiff competition from his wife Sarah aboard Lisa Davey’s cob of the year Red Butler, and Danielle Heath riding Robert’s former ride and 2021 hack of the year Forgelands Hyde Park.

Team Walker also enjoyed a win in the 122cm show hunter pony of the year class with Izzy Walker and Redlays Theseus earlier in the day.

