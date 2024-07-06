



Lindy Winship’s Shire mare Westfield Calendar Girl has become the first horse to have qualified for all three heavy horse finals at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) during her career.

Westfield Calendar Girl, who is known as Callie at home, is a nine-year-old by Bickerscourt William. She made history in 2022 when she qualified for both the ridden heavy horse and the in-hand Shire horse of the year finals at HOYS, the first horse to do so in the same season. At the NEC final that year, she won the heavy horse ridden championship with her long-term rider and Shire horse specialist Emma Green.

This season, Callie won the driven heavy horse of the year qualifier at Royal Norfolk, shown by Emma’s husband Richard Green in a two-wheeled cart. This was only her second public outing in harness, her first at Royal Three Counties in June.

“She’s only been driving for about three weeks,” said Emma, after her Norfolk victory. “When she won HOYS under saddle we wondered what to do with her next, as where can you go from there? We toyed with the idea of putting her in foal, but she took to the harness so well that we decided to try her this season.

“She’s a mare who knows her own mind, but she’s turned her hand to it so well. As she’s so well schooled, we’ve had to change things up a bit; especially on the lap of honour — at the moment she still wants to go!”

Emma bought Callie, who was bred by the Clayton family, as an unbacked three-year-old. Lindy took ownership of her in 2021. Her HOYS title in 2022 was Emma’s first NEC heavy horse triumph.

