‘Stick with it, keep smiling’: how this talented star has made her mark on the show scene





At the 2024 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), a Shire mare provided young showing star Alice Pimbley with her first-ever NEC centre line ride.

It was a moment Alice, 21, will certainly never forget, as she followed in the footsteps of her mother, Jayne, who won at the prestigious show aboard side-saddle contender Deauville in 2014.

Alice runs her team of horses from her base in Preston. She mainly produces for the show ring but also keeps a couple of pointers and has horses in for schooling. In between running her yard, Alice regularly teaches and she also rides out on a local racing yard. She is supported by Jayne and her grandparents, with her grandfather, Peter, being by her side at most shows throughout the season.

Alice began showing as a child and she first rode at HOYS aged 11 on 12hh show hunter pony Thistledown Las Vegas.

“I’ve been showing since I was a tiny-tot and did a lot when I was a child, before I had a bit of a break from it all,” she explains. “I then started up again just before Covid and have been going ever since.”

Like many talented riders, Alice has honed her skills through producing ponies and horses from unbacked youngsters or novices. There is a long list of consistent animals who Alice has debuted in the ring before she watched them continue their success in new homes.

“We usually get them young, or if they’ve been a bit quirky,” Alice says. “We often sell horses with the rides at the big finals as they’re worth so much more with the tickets or the owners understandably want to ride them. This year, I was very thankful to be given the chance to go for my own win at HOYS.”

Alice’s ride was Harry and Hannah Bardsley’s impressive Shire mare Moorfield Nancy. The 15-year-old took home the British ridden heavy horse of the year accolade on her HOYS debut.

“While we knew Nancy was good enough, you can never imagine that it will happen,” Alice recalls. “She always owns the ring, though, and she was exceptional on the day. When they called the results out in reverse order, I think Nancy knew she’d won when the reserve was pulled forward; she’s a true show off.

“We still have “Pru” who Mum won HOYS with and I’ve also been lucky enough to have some great wins on her,” Alice adds. “We really want that supreme one day, but there’s always next year!”

Alice was one of the riders to beat at the NEC this year as her second ride, her grandfather’s young working hunter mare Heat Seeker, finished second in the intermediate working hunter final over a testing track that was assessed by eventing legend William Fox-Pitt.

“She is going to be a superstar,” Alice explains. “She was bought just backed after HOYS last year, so to go from that to finishing second at HOYS 12 months later is incredible.”

Alice Pimbley: “We have many secret weapons for next season”

Alice’s goals for 2025 include riding in a point-to-point and continuing to produce her team of horses to the best of her abilities.

“I think we’ll aim for a point-to-point this winter or spring,” says Alice, who is also lady master of the Holcombe Harriers. “I would also love to step into the horse worker scene; I’ve ridden all sorts in the ring and that’s a class I’d love to try for. For next season, we have many secret weapons we’re excited about.”

Over the festive period, Alice and her family will enjoy a relaxing Christmas day in between caring for the horses and prepping them for the Boxing Day meet.

“Hunting is my first and true love,” she says. “On Boxing Day, I always hunt side-saddle.”

Signing off, Alice says: “If you want to get into showing you’ve got to stick with it. You’ll always have days where you come away disappointed. But keep smiling; smiling always works.”

