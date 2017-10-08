Celebrating HOYS supreme ponies of the year: 2003-2018

To celebrate the careers of the top ponies in the show ring since HOYS introduced the supreme pony of the year title in 2003, we look back through the H&H picture archives at HOYS supreme ponies of the year, including this year’s winner

Congratulations to Charlotte Read’s Carmens Novello, a part-bred Arab ridden by his producer Lucy Glover, who won the 2018 supreme pony of the year title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

About HOYS supreme pony of the year

The supreme pony of the year was first crowned at HOYS in 2003. Until then the top ponies of the show went forward to the supreme horse of the year championship.

In 2014 the number of ponies forward for the supreme increased as all the mountain and moorland (M&M) champions became eligible (ridden pony, working hunter pony and mini pony), rather than only the M&M supreme pony of the year champion, as in previous years.

M&Ms have taken the supreme pony title on five occasions so far, starting with Welsh Section A Penwayn Ryan in 2003. He was ridden by Laura Collett, who has since gone on to become an successful four-star event rider.

HOYS supreme pony of the year winners