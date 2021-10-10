Show pony is crowned supreme on his first visit to HOYS





Five days of showing concluded in the ultimate supreme showdown at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The array of pony champions crowned during the week had the opportunity to compete for the title of supreme pony of the year under judges Henrietta Knight and Richard Johnson.

The supreme included HOYS first-timers who had belied their lack of ring experience to scoop the top titles at the world’s most famous horse show.

However, only one combination could take the top spot, and called out as supreme was debutante Roseberry Final Edition (Eddie) ridden by 13-year-old Ellie Mae Harrington.

In their individual show, Ellie and Eddie pulled off a smooth, obedient performance with neat transitions.

The 148cm campaigner, just an eight-year-old, won the children’s riding pony of the year for his producer Gill Thompson and her team, as well as Ellie’s mother Kirsty Harrington.

In 2007, Gill’s daughter, Charlotte, appeared in the same supreme when in the saddle of another Roseberry-bred pony, the then five-year-old Roseberry Highland Fling.

Eddie, who is by Rotherwood Pepping Tom, is out of the mare Litonhills Country Class, who was also the dam of Charlotte’s 2008 HOYS show hunter pony winner ​​Roseberry Serendipity.

“We bought Eddie in May for next year so he’s enormously exceeded our expectations,” said Gill. “He’s a gorgeous pony and he’s a real people pony. For a 148cm he’s of superb quality and he’s got nice limbs.”

“The connections between all the ponies is lovely, too.”

