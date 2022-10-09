Working hunter pony and 10-year-old rider are supreme at HOYS after going for the gallop





The picture perfect combination of 10-year-old Elsie Lynch and the Ward Family’s working hunter pony Noble Peppermint (Pepper) captured the top spot in the Supreme Products HOYS supreme pony of the year championship at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Elsie and Pepper were making their HOYS debut as a partnership and Pepper, HOYS working hunter pony champion in 2018 with Ruby Ward, never missed a beat during her supreme pre-judging performance, retaining a jolly disposition throughout.

Elsie kept her cool, too, making the most of Pepper’s on command gallop.

“That was fun,” said Elsie, after her lap of honour.

Elsie and her mother, Laura Lynch, have Pepper on loan from Ruby and her mother, Kelly Ward. She still resides on their yard.

“She really did do a good gallop,” said Kelly. “We just told her to go and have a good time, and Pepper is so well mannered.”

Laura was completely overwhelmed:

“I never expected that for a minute,” she said.

The supreme was judged by Marcus Capel, CEO of the Pony Club, and FEI show jumping judge Val Turner.

“This pony was of such good type, and it was suitable for a child in every way,” said Marcus. “She had gorgeous charisma and she just had something about her.”

Val agreed: “She just smiled the whole way through the judging process.”

Robert Walker and View Point took the horse equivalent, the lightweight bowing out from the show ring at the same time.

