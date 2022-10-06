‘That was the most magical moment’: Jo Bates takes HOYS hack spoils with young mare





A rising star of the hack world secured The Andrews Family HOYS hack of the year championship for her proud connections at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The golden girl in question was Ami Miller’s stunning large contender Ballinclare (Annie), who was ridden by her producer Jo Bates. The Sylvano six-year-old was as smooth as silk throughout the class and subsequent championship, where she triumphed over winning small, Ali Talbot’s Kilvington Scoundrel nine-year-old Young Lochinvar, who was taking home Vicky Smith and her Cheshire team’s first 2022 HOYS win.

Ami bought Annie from Lorraine and Alice Homer in February this year and she was providing Ami with her first ever HOYS win:

“It’s a dream come true; I’ve never had a winner at HOYS before, never mind one go champion,” said Ami, who finished fifth in the small hack class riding her own Shildons Plan B. “She had the best start in life and she’s just got better and better as she’s matured. She’s still such a young horse and she went into the international arena and gave it everything that she had.

“Jo is the Queen of hacks, so she was equally phenomenal. Days like this don’t come around very often.”

“That was the most magical moment I’ve had in a while,” said Jo, last hack champion at HOYS with the prolific Elusive in 2016. “She went through fire for me. Funnily enough, Elusive was also just six when he was champion here.

“Annie has gained confidence in me throughout this year and she completely trusts me now.”

