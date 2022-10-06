Home-produced Welsh section C takes HOYS M&M working hunter championship





On her debut in the Andrews Bowen international arena, Abergavenny-based rider Ella Eynon and Rebecca Faulkner’s Welsh section C Joyton Sunshine (Dougie) performed well beyond their years before galloping like fury to win the coveted Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd HOYS M&M working hunter pony championship at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show.

Despite being just a five-year-old appearing at HOYS for the first time, Dougie was the ultimate professional, and 12-year-old Ella was in perfect sync with the striking palomino, who she has produced herself from home. Dougie was bought by the family as a yearling and he is currently in his first season as a working hunter. The pair qualified for HOYS at NPS Area 4 at the end of August.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” said Ella, who left the arena with Dougie adorned in a beautiful flowery sash presented by the class sponsors. “I can’t believe this is his first season; he went so lovely for me in the main ring.”

This was Ella’s first HOYS championship victory, and earlier this morning her victory in the 133cm M&M working hunter pony of the year final marked her very first HOYS win.

“It was just amazing to be here, and to get to ride in the main arena was a dream,” Ella added. “But to do it on a pony who I’ve produced myself means even more.”

Amy Tough and the exceeding 143cm M&M working hunter pony of the year winner, King Rover, scored reserve, for owner Sarah Robson.

