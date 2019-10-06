HOYS 2019: working hunter with unknown breeding gallops to supreme pony championship

A working hunter who stands at just 12.2hh came to the fore in the 2019 Ruckleigh School supreme pony of the year championship to give his young jockey her first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) supreme sash.

William Calder’s superstar grey mare Coco Bongo started her 2019 HOYS campaign on Friday by clearing an up-to-height 13hh working hunter pony track with rider Chloe Lemieux on route to securing a red rosette. The pair were then crowned working hunter pony champions before an immaculate and flowing show with two cracking gallops saw them scoop top billing in the supreme under judges Tim Price and Terry Court.

Chloe and 10-year-old Coco Bongo — who’s breeding is unknown — qualified for HOYS back in July at the Royal Highland show in Edinburgh.

Chloe and Coco Bongo add their supreme accolade to a tally which includes the Desert Orchid supreme at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships. Chloe is also a member of the England International working hunter pony team.

The pair beat a top quality field of supreme contenders which included previous pony of the year Thistledown Van-Der-Vaart and (Lily Richardson) and the 2019 Royal International Horse Show supreme pony Drakemyre Puttin On The Ritz (India Till). Also in the line-up were two Team Jinks-produced ponies; intermediate show riding type champion Holmestones Tailor Made (Charlotte Elliott-Grooby) and riding pony of the year Stretcholt New Dimension (Charlotte Caulfield).

Runners up for the working hunter pony championship was Precious Gem and Lilliana Clarke, followed up by Captain Foley ridden by Mya Murphy.