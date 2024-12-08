Fund to improve sport horse welfare in memory of top showjumper who died at World Cup Final





A research fund aimed at improving the health and welfare of sports horses has been named in memory of Chromatic BF, the 13-year-old US showjumper who died at the 2024 World Cup Final.

The Chromatic Fund is a collaborative initiative of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), US Equestrian (USEF), and Chromatic’s breeder KC Branscomb.

Chromatic BF collapsed and died in the stables shortly after the second leg of the competition on 18 April, in which he had finished third with rider Jill Humphrey.

USEF reported that the post-mortem was “inconclusive”, but that following engagement of experts, the “probable contributor was related to medications administered to the horse by a USEF appointed veterinarian” shortly before he collapsed – and that the vet made the decision to administer the FEI-permitted medications “that he believed would help sustain the horse’s performance in the days that followed”.

In August H&H reported new US initiatives to support horse welfare, aimed at “learning from this tragedy and mitigating the risk of recurrence”, including tighter rules around the administration of medications at international competitions.

In a further step, the Chromatic Fund has now been established. The “philanthropic donor-advised” fund will enable science-based, equine-specific research and information access “to benefit the health, wellbeing, and career longevity of horses in sport”.

Ms Branscomb made an initial gift to start the fund, matching a pledge made earlier by USEF, and will continue to support equine welfare efforts “as an advocate for additional fund resources and as one of the key advisors”.

“Our horses and the people who care for them deserve best-in-class information about the appropriate use, efficacy, and risks of various medications, supplements, and therapies,” said Ms Branscomb.

“This landmark cooperation between AAEP and USEF will enable horses to continue to compete in sport while living happier, healthier, and safer lives.”

USEF chief executive Bill Moroney added: “We are dedicated to enhancing our welfare initiatives for sport horses announced in August. Partnering with AAEP, the Foundation for the Horse, and Ms Branscomb is the perfect partnership to set this education and research program on the right path to success.”

In October the Foundation for the Horse awarded $664,467 (£520,633) for 18 research projects, including innovation and discovery research grants to equine researchers investigating “novel approaches to an array of conditions affecting equine health and welfare”.

A spokesperson for the Chromatic fund, which will be overseen by an advisory board of industry stakeholders, said that specific research and education grants associated with the fund will be project-reviewed and managed by AAEP-member equine vet participants volunteering through the Foundation for the Horse.

