‘This is a breeder’s dream’: young mare lifts supreme pony title at HOYS on her first visit





Part-bred champion Swan Lake and Sophie Staveley were called forward to take the Supreme Products supreme pony of the year championship at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The low-milage five-year-old, owned and bred by esteemed breeder Jerome Harforth, came to the fore to reign over 12 other HOYS pony champions.

“This is a breeder’s dream,” Jerome said. “She was always a beautiful foal. I knew she was a bit special when she came out.”

Swan Lake’s dam, Dance All Night, was a two-time Royal International (RIHS) supreme and she also won HOYS under-saddle in 2012. Her sire is Llanarth Top Cat, who was exported to Australia.

Despite Jerome’s exceptional HOYS tally achieved over his illustrious career as a breeder and producer of ridden ponies, today was the first time a home-bred of his has stood supreme champion here.

“HOYS is the epitome of showing,” Jerome said. “To win here still means so much.”

Sophie, 33, was marking her first-ever HOYS victory. She has only ridden Swan Lake since March.

“It’s taken me 21 years to even win here; maybe I’ll retire now,” she said. “I can’t thank Jerome enough for letting me ride her, he’s a legend. This pony is a sassy queen, but she pulled it out of the bag today. We looked after each other in that ring.”

Sophie met Swan Lake just before HOYS last year when she was riding ponies at the yard where the then four-year-old was based.

“I said to Jerome that if he didn’t have anyone to ride her next season then please could I have her,” said Sophie, who has Swan Lake at home with her in North Yorkshire.

