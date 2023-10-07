Jayne Ross reveals plans for the HOYS supreme, after she wins second title of the show





Jayne Ross achieved a career first when she took the Leeman Family maxi cob of the year championship at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). She was on board Jo Baker’s stunning 13-year-old chestnut gelding Chantilly Sandman (Teddy).

This victory marked Jayne’s second win of HOYS 2023, as earlier in the week she took home the ladies side-saddle championship riding KBF Lucia.

Teddy is now based with Clare Fitch and Jayne meets him at shows, however, Jayne had him on her yard for multiple seasons.

Teddy, who is by Gurraun Zidane out of Cranagh Flagon and was bred by Martin Cosgrove, began his career in the show ring as a lightweight contender with Ian Smeeth.

This is the second season that the Bakers have owned Teddy, who was Royal Windsor cob champion in 2022.

“He didn’t miss a beat today; he was just perfection,” said Jayne. “He’s always a lovely horse to show as he’s very reliable. He deserves this one; he was second here last year and this marks his first HOYS win.

“It’s wonderful to be on a horse who is totally rock solid in the prize giving, too.”

It took Jayne a moment to realise that she’d never won the maxis here before, despite tallying several wins in the lightweight and heavyweight cobs.

“Wow, yes, this is my first one,” said Jayne. “Today’s class was a real level playing field. There hasn’t been a stand out horse this year, and there were several contenders who could have taken the title.

“Teddy is a big joint effort. Clare has got him looking fantastic ahead of today.”

When asked who she will choose to pilot in Sunday’s supreme, Jayne said: “I will ride the ladies’ horse on Sunday, and Clare will probably ride the lovely Chantilly Sandman.”

You may also be interested to read…

Celebrate HOYS with this offer! Get 6 issues of Horse & Hound for just £6 ‘He’s a bit of a joker’: home-bred New Forest stallion triumphs in first class of HOYS 2023 ‘I knew I wanted that pony’: four-year-old stallion bought at auction becomes a HOYS winner ‘Mum has been coming to HOYS for 30 years’: young hunter wins HOYS on his second show ring appearance Home-produced gelding springs surprise SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse win on HOYS debut ‘The judges love or hate them’: Jayne Ross wins HOYS ladies’ title with ‘laid back’ coloured mare

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.