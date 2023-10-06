



Angela Smith and Paul Mortimer’s impeccable three-year-old hunter Tremarl Timber carved his name on the hall of fame when he netted The Price Family in-hand supreme accolade at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

It was only “Tim’s” second-ever show, his first being at the Sports Horse Breeding of Great Britain hunter championships at Addington where he qualified for HOYS.

He was led out by Simon Charlesworth, who was winning a HOYS in-hand title for the third time of his career.

Tim was bred by Jane Davies of the Tremarl Stud. The low-milage bay is by Timolin out of a No Submission mare who appeared at HOYS on her dam in 2007.

Angela’s daughter, show horse producer Vicky Smith, knew the gelding was special when she first laid eyes on him.

“Mum and I thought he was outstanding,” said Vicky, who has Tim’s full sister, Tremarl Timperni, in her yard for production. “I knew we had to have this horse but Mum said she couldn’t afford him. I asked her to go into her pension, and I persuaded Paul to buy a share in him. I didn’t even have a picture of him but Paul trusted my opinion to buy him.”

Vicky will eventually ride the gelding in lightweight ranks.

“That’s the ultimate plan for him,” she said. “When I first saw him I could see where the saddle was going to sit.

“Simon has been brilliant and his knowledge has helped us immensely. He has been mindful when showing him, too, always considering that he will be my future ridden horse.

“Mum has been coming to HOYS to watch me ride for 30 years and she’s never owned a horse,” Vicky continued.

The 12-year-old Welsh Cob stallion Gwynfaes Seren Wledig, owned by Meirion, Dianne and Caleb Evans, and produced by Dorian and Michelle Lloyd, finished reserve behind Tremarl Timber after topping a mammoth pony class.

Big-moving Seren, a former Lampeter supreme winner, booked his pass at the Royal Welsh.

You may also be interested to read…

Celebrate HOYS with this offer! Get 6 issues of Horse & Hound for just £6 ‘He’s a bit of a joker’: home-bred New Forest stallion triumphs in first class of HOYS 2023 Now for something a little different: take a virtual walk the 2023 HOYS working hunter course ‘The judges love or hate them’: Jayne Ross wins HOYS ladies’ title with ‘laid back’ coloured mare ‘The picture is absolutely perfect’: Connemara and his junior jockey lift championship at HOYS

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.