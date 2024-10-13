‘He’s a diamond’: triple HOYS winner enjoys his championship moment at the NEC





On the final day of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), The Binks Family HOYS 2024 show hunter pony of the year spoils were secured by a three-time class winner.

Katie Parker and her 133cm contender Thistledown Sea Mariner shone the brightest in a field of eight championship finalists. Judges were JJ Kemp and Chris Lawrie.

“He was a top, top pony; just outstanding,” said ride judge JJ.

It was a bittersweet moment for Katie, though, as this was her final ride on “Mario”, who is produced by Sharn Linney.

The grey gelding is a pure-bred Welsh section B, being out of Loveden Sea Pearl by Paddock Sahara. He was bred by Sandy Anderson, also the breeder of the winning 123cm pony, Thistledown Galaxy, piloted by Rocco Lindsay.

Sharn picked the gelding out of the field as a three-year-old. She explained: “We’ve had him since day one. He walked up to us and I said he was the one I wanted. He was coming home on our lorry.”

Mario also won the 133cm crown in 2021 under Lily Brennan and last term he was victorious here with Katie.

“He’s an absolute diamond to produce,” Sharn said.

Reserve in the HOYS 2024 show hunter pony of the year championship was the second placed 133cm combination, Evante Hughes and her home-produced gelding Warleigh Fantastic Light.

