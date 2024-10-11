‘They don’t make them like him often’: worker stuns on the flat to lifts HOYS hunter title





The reigning Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) supreme champions ensured their place in Sunday’s supreme horse championship to vie for that elusive double as they landed the crown in the Catplant Group of Companies 2024 HOYS show hunter of the year sash at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Craig Kiddier enjoyed his first-ever HOYS victory in the middleweight class riding Susan Tennant’s exceptional chestnut gelding Mulberry Lane (Obi). Obi, a nine-year-old by OBOS Quality, has appeared at HOYS several times on the flat and over fences.

At the NEC on Wednesday, Obi had an unlucky pole in the working hunter final, but he still finished third, impressing the judges so much that he stood above clear rounds.

Obi is arguably one of the most consistent show horses of the last few years. His RIHS supreme victory came after he’d won the working hunter championship for the second year in a row. During the same week at Hickstead, he was also second in the middleweights.

“They just don’t make horses like him very often; he does both jobs so so well and he is very special,” said Craig, who has ridden Obi since he was a four-year-old. “I’m not that into the flat showing that much, but we did it, and this happened. He’s the best horse in the world. He felt like he was on air today in the championship.

“As he’s mainly my worker, the flat is just an extra for us, so it’s so unexpected to go champion,” Craig added. “I just love riding him, though I do feel the pressure as I don’t want to let him down.”

Will Morton finished reserve in the 2024 HOYS show hunter of the year championship riding Sarah Tait’s upstanding heavyweight Ringwood The Specialist.

This was the 12-year-old’s first HOYS victory after being in the final line-up several years on the trot. This also marked Will’s first Birmingham win in hunter ranks after a few seconds.

“Felix” has won for his owner in the amateur hunter finals at the RIHS and he’s won at most major shows for the team. Today marks his final appearance in the ring as he now retires to Sarah’s home.

“He is phenomenal,” Will said. “He’s always been there or thereabouts and he deserved it today. I broke him as a four-year-old and he took a while to come into himself, in brain and in maturity. It feels very fitting to retire him today.”

