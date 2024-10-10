‘This one was for him’: rider dedicates HOYS win with superb Welsh stallion to late father





For the second year in a row, Ross Keys and Angela Thomas’ Dycott Welsh King took home the top spot in the 2024 HOYS exceeding 143cm M&M working hunter pony of the year championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The 17-year-old Welsh section D stallion made light of the David Cole-built track, adding this class title to a Royal Windsor championship landed back in May.

“He lives for two shows and two shows only; HOYS and Royal Windsor,” Ross said. “He thrives off the crowds, the clapping and the general atmosphere.”

King has been to HOYS eight times during his career and he’s never finished outside of the top five.

“He loves it so much, though I did feel the pressure coming back this year,” Ross admitted. “I lost my father on Saturday, too, so that was an added pressure. I did this one for him today.”

Ross runs his own construction firm: “I’m a builder by trade, not a horse person, but I’m lucky to have my partner, Anna Chaplin, who does all the prep and everything.”

When asked what the key to King’ s longevity is, Anna said: “We don’t overwork him. We don’t have a school at home and we keep the outings limited. We use him as a stallion and we actually have his grandchildren on the ground at home. I look after his legs by keeping the jumping to a minimum; nothing above 2ft 9 to keep him opening up through his shoulder. The main focus is to keep him working long and low, as he’s a small and compact pony so we like to keep him moving and elongated. He’s turned out each day, but the main thing is we don’t hammer him. This pony will retire when he wants to; he’ll make the decision.”

Ross’s father was a course builder and was a supporter of Ross and King’s working hunter journey.

“They will both escort his funeral, like they did for Ross’s mother,” said Anna. “This win was extra special.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now