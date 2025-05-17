



Beth Jacomb scored her first red rosette at Royal Windsor Horse Show in the ladies’ hunter class, beating several top names into poll position with her own Triple Crown III.

London-based Beth keeps the 10-year-old with showing producer Will Morton and has owned the Kings Master-sired gelding for five years.

Having stood third at Royal International Horse Show last season, the pair picked up their first ticket to the Horse of the Year Show at the Side Saddle Association national championships.

“He’s a bit of a spoilt brat; he knows how much everyone loves him and he really milks it,” laughed Beth.

Charlotte Clarke with her own and her mother Liz Trembath’s lightweight hunter victor Harbour Master finished in second place, ridden earlier in the day by producer Jayne Ross.

Third was Thursday’s amateur reserve hunter champion Kildalkey Lasrach, owned by Cari Goodridge and ridden in this class by Olivia Minihane.

Surprise in Royal Windsor Horse Show small hunters

Producer Danielle Heath denied Alice Homer and Tidy Town their second consecutive win in the small hunter class when she sprung a surprise win on Louise Kite’s six-year-old gelding Quick Wit (Iggy).

Louise and Danielle have been friends for over 30 years and often talked about Louise owning a horse prior to buying Iggy in January.

“When the opportunity arose to have him, I called Louise and said you need to buy this one. He reminds me of a cross between my small hunter The Politician and Bersham Dragonfly,” said Danielle.

Bred by Jane Hall by the advanced event horse Brief Encounter, Danielle was surprised by how Iggy handled the buzzy atmosphere of Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“He has only been to two small quiet shows previously,” admitted Danielle.

