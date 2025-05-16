



One of the most outstanding hacks of recent times, Forgeland Hyde Park (Will), added yet another championship title to an already enviable record at Royal Windsor Horse Show, with owner/rider Isabella Mears Wood.

This was an incredible sixth championship title at the show for Will, who also won the hacks in 2021, 2022 and 2023; Isabella rode him into the reserve spot last year. The pair also stood intermediate champions here in 2022 and 2023.

“I don’t really have the words, it has been very overwhelming today,” said Isabella, who jumped straight off her amateur cob winner Brookvale Limited Edition following the cob championship, in which they finished reserve.

“I think he could still feel the adrenaline from the Cob championship as he just took me round there,” said Isabella.

The 14-year-old gelding by Kilvington Scoundrel also won at Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) with Isabella last season. The pair are produced by Danielle Heath, who herself has taken championships at both RIHS and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with him.

Standing reserve was the exciting seven-year-old mare Cranbornes Sirius, who headed the small hack class. Sirius is owned by Karen Wood and Harrison Taylor; she was ridden here today by producer Harrison, who was competing for the first time in the horse classes here.

“This is also my first win at Royal Windsor too, I’ve been second countless times!” said Harrison, who bought her as a two-year-old.

“She had a foal at four-years-old by Tiger Attack, who we’ve retained,” added Harrison, who qualified Sirius for HOYS last season on her first attempt and stood fifth in the final.

“This is only her second show this year, she already has her RIHS tickets in both the hack and intermediate classes.”

Hacks sparkle at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Rebekah Pring landed the amateur hack honours with the exquisite six-year-old mare Littletons Tiger Lily, another by the prolific Tiger Attack. Rebekah and her mother Charlotte Coppard purchased Lily as a three-year-old and were novice hack winners here last year.

Produced by Elliee Stunt, Rebekah and Lily had a hugely successful season in 2024, which included qualifying for HOYS on their first and only attempt at Derbyshire Festival and standing reserve amateur hack champions at RIHS, where they also finished second in the open small hack final and reserve supreme hack champions.

“She gives you the most amazing feeling when you are riding her and I always have a smile on my face. She’s just an absolute dream and gave me so much confidence going back into the ring after having my baby in the summer of 2023,” said Rebekah.

The novice hack class went to producer Jo Bates with Ami Blundell’s exciting homebred prospect Honourable Bardot.

The five-year-old is by Whalton High Flyer out of Ami’s three-times HOYS winning intermediate/hack mare DPUK Night Dancer, who also qualified for the Price supreme as a broodmare when Bardot was a foal.

