



If you want to buy a hack for the up-coming showing season or beyond, then this guide with tips from a leading professional should help you on your hunt.

What is a show hack?

A hack is a type of show horse.

According to the most recent British Show Horse Association (BSHA) rule book a hack should be of the following type:

“The ideal show hack is of thoroughbred type and should be capable of carrying an average adult. The hack must be a pleasure to ride and have excellent manners. The hack should be in self-carriage and be light and soft to ride, it should also have correct conformation with the emphasis on quality and elegance. The latter stems from a well-set head and neck combined with a good length of shoulder. The movement should be smooth and graceful with a true pointing of the toe. To achieve these qualities the hack must be extremely well schooled.”

Want to sell your horse? Book a horse for sale advert with Horse & Hound, powered by Whickr

Under BSHA rules, hacks are split into two categories – small and large.

Small hacks are horses four-years-old and over, exceeding 148cm but not exceeding 154cm

Large hacks are four-years-old and over, exceeding 154cm but not exceeding 160cm

Many hacks can compete in other showing classes depending on their height and breeding. For example, intermediate and part-bred classes.

The BSHA recommends that judges use the following percentages when judging hacks:

Ride — 40%

Conformation – 40%

Individual show — 20%

When compared to the hunter or the riding horse, the type and way of going of a hack is more refined, polished and elegant.

What should I look for in a hack?

Jo Bates has produced and ridden numerous champion hacks, including dual Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) hack champion Elusive, and 2022 HOYS hack of the year Ballinclare, among others.

“Finding a top hack is like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Jo says. “At the foundation is good conformation, essential to any show horse. A hack must also be elegant, eye catching, have the WOW-factor and should scream ‘glamour’ at me.

“I like a hack to have a particularly pretty head. Movement wise, a hack should offer straight yet floating movement with a good engine at the back end. The walk is a key pace as it’s the first thing you see when a horse walks into the ring.

“The ride is a key element of a hack and I usually know within five seconds of sitting on a horse if it’s going to be something I can work and achieve with. Even when getting on a three or four-year-old, you can usually tell if it’s got the goods to make the grade.

“The ride should be squashy and comfortable; my former star Elusive was the most comfy ride, and I often described his canter as like sitting on a marshmallow.

“Finding a good hack is so hard as they need to have exceptional conformation, trainability and rideability, as well as a great temperament and that extra bit of presence to stand out. That look-at-me ability should make the horse look as if he wants to be there with a smile on his face.”

Should I buy a large or a small hack?

The type of hack you buy will depend on multiple factors, including the ability and size of the rider. Jo emphasizes the need to look at the overall picture.

“A tiny person might look silly on a larger or rangier hack, and a taller person might not look right on a small 15hh hack,” she confirms. “You must also assess if you feel confident and safe on the size of the horse and if you feel you will be able to get the best out of it. It’s all about the overall picture. We take lots of pictures and videos when we go to view a horse so we can look back and see which horse suited the rider best.”

Where should I buy a hack from?

Large and small hacks for sale will be advertised at various times in the season on online platforms, including with Horse & Hound, powered by Whickr.

“It depends on whether you are looking to buy a younger horse, or something that is more established,” says Jo. “If you’re on the hunt for an unbroken youngster, then approach breeders. If you want something that has been there and done it, checking in with producers could be your best bet. I do admit, though, that some of the best horses have found me! You have to be persistent on your search; something in the rough could be an absolute diamond underneath. Ultimately, I recommend just going for a look and going from there.

“Compared to other sections of show horse, the hack is a much more refined type. The thoroughbred influence should also be considered. The more blood in a hack, the more elegant it is likely to be.

“This is why I would also advise anyone looking for a hack to not rule out a pure thoroughbred or an ex-racehorse from the track. They can make the most supreme hacks with class, quality and elegance.”

How much should I pay for a show hack?

The price you pay for a hack will depend on many factors including the market at the time.

“Some horses go for substantial amounts of money, while you might be lucky enough to stumble across a bargain,” Jo confirms. “If a horse has a quirk you could possibly pay less money, but it depends on what you feel you can deal with as a rider. You need to weigh up the pros and cons and assess if a horse is worth spending a certain amount of money on. No matter how much money you spend, though, there is always some amount of risk involved when it comes to horses.”

I’ve agreed to buy a horse, now what?

When you have found the right horse for you, then it’s time to arrange a pre-purchase vetting, something that is strongly recommended.

“I would always advise a buyer to have a horse vetted with X-rays done, too,” says Jo. “This also covers you in case you want to sell the horse in the future. It’s all about assessing if you can work with anything that is flagged on a vetting.

“I would also recommend taking someone experienced with you to a viewing, and taking videos and photographs to look back at before you make a final decision,” Jo adds.

For more information, you can read H&H’s ultimate guide to buying a horse.

Want to sell your horse? Book a horse for sale advert with Horse & Hound, powered by Whickr

You may also be interested to read…

How to buy the perfect Dartmoor pony for either yourself or a child Looking to buy a show hunter pony? Where to search and exactly what to look for Looking to buy the next best riding horse of the showing circuit? Read this handy guide… Looking to buy a show hunter for weight classes? Read this expert guide to aid your search

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.