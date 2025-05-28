From the diminutive Shetland to the spectacular Welsh cob – meet Royal Windsor’s 2025 M&M champions





Native ponies were out in force at Royal Windsor Horse Show to contend the 12 breed classes and championships on offer, before coming forward for the overall Horse & Hound M&M in-hand championship, judged by Kerry Wainwright in the Castle Arena.

Cathy Wood’s Connemara stallion Clover Hill Magic was called forward to take the crown, with the David Hodge and Julian Walters’ Shetland mare Sharptor Kerri-Anne in reserve, but which other native gems took home the other breed championships?

1. Glencarrig Knight eight-year-old Clover Hill Magic went one better than last year to take the overall title. He is owned by Cathy Wood and was shown by his usual handler, Jamie Frost.

2. David Hodge led his own and Julian Walters’ home-bred Shetland mare Sharptor Kerri-Anne into the reserve spot. The seven-year-old is by Sharptor Trademark, who is a full brother to their HOYS record-breaking mare Sharptor Trinity, and out of Schivas Kerry.

3. Sally McIntyre’s Dales mare Griseburn Rose was shown by Philip Ward-Burton to the breed honours. By Wolsey Viking out of Tarbarl Gypsy Rose, the three-year-old is a full sister to 2022 Windsor Dales champion Griseburn Orla, also shown by Philip.

4. Elizabeth Etchells showed her own and her mother Mary Rose Bryant’s home-bred Moonpenny Fantasia to top spot in the Exmoor classes. The 12-year-old by the successful ridden stallion Warrenmere Woodcock was making a comeback to the show-ring after a six year absence.

5. Edals Raymond – by Moortown Trooper – and owner Lucinda Dargavel flew through the Dartmoor ranks.

6. Castle Hill Glenfiddich and owner Kay Hardy took home the Fell breed tricolour. The four-year-old stallion is by Boutime Wooster out of Sleddadle Rosebud.

7. Seven-year-old Glenbanchor Gilliebridgh mare Kerahope Breagh, owned and showed by Shirley Clarke, was champion Highland pony.

8. Jamie Rashbrook showed Charlotte and Ian Lane’s two-year-old colt Knavesash Freedom into the top spot in the New Forest breed classes. He is by Knavesash Nightfall out of Knavesash Loyalty.

9. Lenny Hewer showed Daniel Hewer’s nine-year-old Thorneyside The Amazon stallion Senators Black Satin to the Welsh section D championship.

10. Tom Davies’ Llanmorlais Reagan impressed to stand Welsh section C champion. The 12-year-old stallion is by Kylebeck Crespo.

11. Paul Radcliffe handled his own Welsh section B champion Longhalves Regal Heir to the breed honours, following in the seven-year-old’s father and grandfather’s footsteps. His sire Longhalves Renoir and grandsire Lemonshill Falcon are both former Windsor champions.

12. Last year’s supreme M&M in-hand champion, Hoekehorst Example owned by Jenny Hughes, once again represented the Welsh section A. The Idyllic Senator 12-year-old also won his ridden sections A and B class 24 hours later.

