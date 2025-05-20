



Toby Johnstone made a triumphant return to Royal Windsor Horse Show to take the Senior Showing and Dressage League (SSADL) ridden championship with his treasured Dartmoor partner Pumphill Fandango (Roy), booking their ticket to the final at Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Toby, 14, and Fandango – now 17 – were double Mountain and Moorland (M&M) mini champions here in 2016 and 2017 and were reserve in 2018, led by his mother Zara Johnstone-Evans.

Fandango has competed in every section at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and RIHS; he won the open M&M final with Zara in the saddle in 2017 at RIHS and as a first ridden at HOYS in 2018, partnered by Maisie Chester.

“Roy has taken Toby through every stage from lead rein to first ridden, juniors and opens. This is our first year doing SSADL and to qualify on our first time out – especially here – is fantastic,” said Zara, who explained that the pony was rescued by the RSPCA prior to being owned by them.

Neave Chandler rode her Aunt Theresa Fryer’s 20-year-old What A Chance to head their class and stand section reserve. The piebald traditional gelding – affectionately known as Stinky – has been owned by Theresa since he was a foal; Neave, 16, has been riding him for the past 10 years.

“He will jump round a course of 1.20m or lead around a child. We couldn’t believe it when we won,” said Neave.

Laura Dixon Edmonds won the senior-plus ridden class with her own 24-year-old piebald cob gelding Willobee. Having had colic surgery two years ago, Willobee has made a remarkable comeback to the ring.

“I felt like my world was about to end, but with the expertise and support of our vet Darren Hegarty, Willobee is back on form,” said Laura, who juggles working as an accountant with two young children.

