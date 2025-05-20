



Firefighter Gabriella Cox secured a third title at Royal Windsor Horse Show with her 21-year-old palomino Dutch Warmblood Wolfgang Golden Symphony (Dante) in the Senior Showing and Dressage League (SSADL) in-hand championship, earning their pass to Hickstead.

Having won the ridden championship in 2022 and the in-hand championship here in 2023, Gabriella was forced to sit out last season after it was discovered Dante had a severe heart murmur.

“I was absolutely devastated when he was diagnosed, but with the help of an amazing cardiologist vet at Kent Equine Hospital, I was taught how to measure his heart – which I do on a weekly basis – to ensure that he stays fit and healthy,” said Gabriella, who was on the British Young Rider Dressage Squad (BYRDS) with Dante and regularly competed in the inter-forces dressage and showjumping competitions with him.

“The vets assured me that it would be more detrimental to retire him because keeping him in light work helps him stay fit and keeps his heart happy so showing is the only thing we do now,” added a delighted Gabriella.

Standing reserve in-hand was the 18-year-old New Forest gelding Newcopse Tigger, owned and bred by Ben and Liz Mansbridge. A Horse of the Year Show finalist on three occasions – with their best result being third in 2019 – Tigger also has 191 British Dressage points to his name and has competed up to elementary.

“Tigger is a true all-rounder – he helps round up our stock on the New Forest too,” said Liz.

The winner of the senior-plus class went to the splendid 27-year-old Yarningdale Magnum, owned by Sarah Warmington.

“I purchased him when my son Alex was just four months old and now 25, he has come here to support me today,” said Sarah, who was competing at Royal Windsor for the fourth time.

“He is my absolute rock and has seen me through so much,” admitted Sarah.

