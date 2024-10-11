‘On a horse, I feel like a young man’ Whitakers’ guard of honour as John given top HOYS award





The Whitakers formed a guard of honour at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as legend John was named the show’s 2024 equestrian of the year.

The award, which HOYS gives annually to someone who has made an “extraordinary contribution to the community and dedication to not only HOYS but to the heart of our sport – the horse”, was presented in the main arena on the first day of international showjumping.

John, 69, was flanked by members of his family from brother Michael, 64, to John’s five-year-old great-niece Gracie-May, riding a Welsh pony.

John, who has been competing at HOYS since 1971, said: “I didn’t expect that! I was a bit lost for words but it’s very nice.

“It’s good to have all the family here; it’s amazing there are so many of us, and they all ride good!”

John was 16 when he first jumped at HOYS and he has barely missed the event since. He recalled among his highlights winning the grand prix here, and the Masters with the incomparable Milton.

“Lots of great times,” he said. “A good thing about this sport is that you can be 69 and still hold your own, and I’m enjoying it.”

John said it was watching HOYS as a child, on prime-time television, that inspired him to do what he is still doing now.

“That’s what inspired me in the first place – luckily I lived on a farm and had a pony – and my brothers followed the interest and it came from there,” he said.

“There aren’t many sports where you can still be reasonably competitive aged 69. And beating them on the day – and thinking I can beat them on the day, which is probably more important.

“I go in there, and think I can beat them. They have to go to beat me, which keeps me going. If I knew I had no chance, I wouldn’t bother. I’m lucky. I feel good, my body’s holding out.

“I feel great on a horse; I might walk around like an old man but when I get on a horse, I feel like a young man. And I feel I can win, and that’s the main thing.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now