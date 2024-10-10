‘What a little legend’: Fell pony is crowned HOYS M&M ridden pony of the year





A Fell stallion reigned amongst a field of 22 of the country’s best native ponies to win the National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds 2024 HOYS M&M ridden pony of the year championship at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Ruth Robert’s 15-year-old Wildhoeve Oki Doki powered along with manners, style and presence in equal measures, with his long-term producer Clare Fitch in perfect sync. He became ride judge Vicky Lawrie and conformation judge Mark Tamplin’s choice for the title, ahead of the winning Welsh section B, Myranda Houton’s Cadlanvalley Buzz Lightyear, who had made the long trip from Ayrshire to compete at HOYS.

Oki last won at HOYS in 2021 but was unplaced in the championship. Clare has been the rider to beat this week so far at HOYS, as she also led the Highland pony of the year final on Ruth’s Valerock Monroe, ridden by Clare’s daughter Domenica in the championship.

“What a little legend,” said Clare. “To be honest, I’ve had the most amazing week so far with both ponies. I always thought Oki was awesome and could do it one day but you never think the dream will actually become a reality. He has always been good enough, and as he’s gotten older he’s got better and better. We’ve formed a partnership and I love him to death. He’s a showman and his ears were on all the way tonight.”

Home-producer Myranda was delighted to finish reserve in the 2024 HOYS M&M ridden pony of the year championship with her own gelding on their third visit to Birmingham.

“I am so so happy,” said Myranda, whose previous best result at HOYS was third. “I work nine to five as a development officer and then I have Buzz to fit around that.”

Myranda bought him as a three-year-old from his breeders at the Cadlanvalley Stud and he is also through to HOYS in the junior ridden final.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now