Extra qualifying opportunities, split classes and other HOYS changes





Mountain and Moorland (M&M) and coloured enthusiasts have met changes announced by Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with enthusiasm.

Following the success of the first junior ridden coloured pony final in 2024, this season will have two extra qualifying opportunities for ponies 138cm and under, with riders not to have turned 14 before 1 January. And reflecting increasingly strong numbers in M&M lead rein and first ridden qualifiers, HOYS has announced a new split to the judging of the M&M lead rein class, into Welsh breeds and non-Welsh ponies. Of this season’s qualifiers, 12 will run as combined classes with combinations going forwards to the relevant final at HOYS, and 12 split.

A spokesperson for HOYS organiser Grandstand Media said: “It is hoped that splitting these classes will help to limit the time children and ponies spend in the ring in the increasing classes.

“The 12 shows allocated all three M&M mini sections will be asked to run the two lead rein classes either side of the first ridden classes to allow jockeys with rides in both the chance to have a break.”

Sara Parrott, who produces lead-rein ponies with her partner Craig Elenor, welcomed the news.

“We think it’s brilliant they’ve split the class,” she said. “It’s the hardest class to qualify in; often the eighth-placed pony in the qualifier is as quality as the winner. Splitting it gives more ponies and children a shot at that golden ticket without a compromise in quality at the finals.

“It will also reduce numbers in some classes at qualifying shows so children aren’t in the ring for two hours or more, sometimes in adverse weather. It’s great for producers as we can show two ponies in the class, and home-producing parents with two children can potentially lead both.”

It is hoped that the extra junior ridden coloured pony classes will support the smaller ponies and younger riders in the Coloured Horse and Pony Society UK classes.

Producer Alex Ahern’s daughter Lilly has been among those smaller combinations on her Shetland Lotuspoint Cassius in the open and newer junior classes.

Alex told H&H: “We welcomed the junior class, and further support these new opportunities for the very youngest competitors and smallest ponies. Last season, many of the ponies were towards the upper height limit and ridden by older teens.

“We’d like to see another split as the rules allow 18-year-olds to compete in the junior class against much younger children when they would otherwise be considered adults in society. Hopefully the class will continue to thrive and warrant further division.”

In another change, Exmoor, Dales pony and Welsh section D exhibitors no longer require a JMB height certificate to compete in the ridden and junior ridden M&M sections at HOYS.

The decision reflects the breed standards set by each respective breed society. The Welsh section D has no upper height limit, and the Dales and Exmoor ponies have a suggested height range.

“It is hoped that this rule alteration will help negate some of the expenses faced by competitors,” said Grandstand Media.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now