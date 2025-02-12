‘A golden opportunity’ for amateurs as HOYS pathway returns – and new championship announced





The Showing Register (TSR) is boosting its amateur offering for 2025, with the relaunch of the premier amateur points league and a brand new amateurs’ championship show.

The league, a unique points-based pathway to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), first ran in 2023, and is back owing to popular demand. The initiative is for TSR members only, and allows amateur home-produced combinations to accumulate points for placings from second to sixth at designated HOYS qualifiers throughout the season.

Points will be totalled from the top five placings, and provided they have a minimum 10 points, winners will earn their tickets, and qualification passes down the line. Eligible combinations will also be able to vie for a HOYS ticket at the TSR amateur-only HOYS qualifiers, so there are more than 100 qualification spaces available.

Anna Ellwood’s daughter Scarlett was 10 when she qualified her Exmoor pony Omega in 2023.

“Finding out Scarlett had qualified is a phone call I’ll never forget and she was so thrilled to have the chance to trot round at HOYS. We’re really excited to see it relaunched and have already signed up. It’s a brilliant idea to promote the HOYS experience for amateurs,” Anna told H&H.

As well as the league, TSR has revealed a new amateur of the Year Show at NAEC Stoneleigh on 6 and 7 December. Competitors will be able to qualify at about 40 affiliated shows; the highest placed combination not already qualified will earn a spot.

As well as traditional classes such as for coloured horses and ponies, there are also those for riding club horses and ponies and the more loosely defined “plaited pony”.

TSR co-ordinator Debbie Spears told H&H: “Our community is thrilled about the return of the premier amateur points league and have expressed overwhelming enthusiasm for this golden opportunity to secure a coveted spot at Horse of the Year Show. The new Christmas-themed amateur of the year show is designed as an end-of-season celebration to recognise the hard work and dedication of our amateur competitors.”

