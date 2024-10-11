Home-producers shine at HOYS — Meet the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star winners

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • A batch of talented home-producers and their horses and ponies took to the ring at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in red hot 2024 SEIB Search For A Star classes. The finals, held throughout the week, offered true amateurs the chance to ride under the spotlights of HOYS, with each winner going through to the final championship in the main arena.

    Find out which combinations won the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star class finals here:

    SEIB SFAS traditional cob

    Lauren Woodward steers her own Beacon St James to the traditional cob accolade. Lauren bought her gelding last August as a five-year-old and the pair qualified for HOYS at their fifth show together. Lauren works for a recruitment company.

    SEIB SFAS working pony

    Little Miss Flintstone and Lexi Eccles enjoy their victory lap after taking the working pony spoils for owner Shelley Harvey. The part-bred Exmoor is 13 and they narrowly missed out on their HOYS ticket in 2023.

    SEIB SFAS riding horse

    Top of the riding horse field is restaurant manager Kirstie Short and Carrhouse Deal Me In (Rio). The gelding is a part-bred Arab cross Cleveland Bay and Kirstie has owned him for seven years.

    SEIB SFAS show cob

    Carla Hainsworth pilots her own Darrowby Ajax to the top of the cob line-up. The pair qualified for HOYS on their first-ever attempt. Carla works as a regional manager for a care company.

    SEIB SFAS hack

    The hack accolade is lifted by thoroughbred gelding Polydamos, owned and ridden by Katy Llewellyn. The gelding was in training with Tony Carrol. Katy works as a pet sitter and dog walker.

    SEIB SFAS working show horse

    Full-time mum Karen Tennent rides Robin Vesteys Thurlow (Harley) to the working show horse title. Robin has owned Harley for a year and he was bought to hunt.

    SEIB SFAS show hunter

    Samantha Lea gears up her own seven-year-old Redshaw Valentino to take the hunter crown. Samantha bought the gelding as a four-year-old and she lightly campaigned him in HOYS qualifiers before bringing him back this year and qualifying first time out.

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

