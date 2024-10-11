Home-producers shine at HOYS — Meet the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star winners





A batch of talented home-producers and their horses and ponies took to the ring at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in red hot 2024 SEIB Search For A Star classes. The finals, held throughout the week, offered true amateurs the chance to ride under the spotlights of HOYS, with each winner going through to the final championship in the main arena.

Find out which combinations won the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star class finals here:

SEIB SFAS traditional cob

Lauren Woodward steers her own Beacon St James to the traditional cob accolade. Lauren bought her gelding last August as a five-year-old and the pair qualified for HOYS at their fifth show together. Lauren works for a recruitment company.

SEIB SFAS working pony

Little Miss Flintstone and Lexi Eccles enjoy their victory lap after taking the working pony spoils for owner Shelley Harvey. The part-bred Exmoor is 13 and they narrowly missed out on their HOYS ticket in 2023.

SEIB SFAS riding horse

Top of the riding horse field is restaurant manager Kirstie Short and Carrhouse Deal Me In (Rio). The gelding is a part-bred Arab cross Cleveland Bay and Kirstie has owned him for seven years.

SEIB SFAS show cob

Carla Hainsworth pilots her own Darrowby Ajax to the top of the cob line-up. The pair qualified for HOYS on their first-ever attempt. Carla works as a regional manager for a care company.

SEIB SFAS hack

The hack accolade is lifted by thoroughbred gelding Polydamos, owned and ridden by Katy Llewellyn. The gelding was in training with Tony Carrol. Katy works as a pet sitter and dog walker.

SEIB SFAS working show horse

Full-time mum Karen Tennent rides Robin Vestey’s Thurlow (Harley) to the working show horse title. Robin has owned Harley for a year and he was bought to hunt.

SEIB SFAS show hunter

Samantha Lea gears up her own seven-year-old Redshaw Valentino to take the hunter crown. Samantha bought the gelding as a four-year-old and she lightly campaigned him in HOYS qualifiers before bringing him back this year and qualifying first time out.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now